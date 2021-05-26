Following popular protests in Syria in 2011, President Bashar al Assad, an ophthalmologist turned dictator, promulgated a new Constitution and a series of reforms to “democratize” on paper the political system with which his father, Hafez, had guaranteed the perpetuation of the family in power since 1971. His sure victory in the presidential elections on Wednesday will be another hard blow for the opposition that yearns for his downfall.

After five decades of consecutive terms between father and son and before the presidential elections this Wednesday, these are the keys of the functioning and recent history of the Syrian political and electoral system:

The Baath Party

The anti-imperialist and socialist Baath Party, founded in Damascus in 1943, came to power in Syria after a coup in 1963, when he already had enough influence on the country’s policies and subsidiaries in several Arab countries.

In 1966, just three years after taking the reins of the country, the Baath once again staged a new coup, this time “internal”, in which the militarists overthrew the traditional leaders and founders of the political formation.

Hafez al AssadA member of the party since 1946, he participated in both riots, becoming commander of the Air Forces after the 1963 coup and Minister of Defense after the 1966 coup. In 1970 he orchestrated a third coup to take over the head of state.

Al Assad father

Al assad he was president of the Arab country from 1971 until his death in 2000, a period in which he used the iron fist with his opponents and adversaries, perpetrating the so-called Hama Massacre (west) in 1982, when he suppressed a rebellion of his Islamist opponents of the Muslim Brotherhood, leaving thousands of dead.

All this occurred under the protection of the Constitution promulgated in 1973, which, although it described the country as a “Democratic, popular, socialist and sovereign state“, it also established that” the leading party of society and the State “was precisely the Baath.

According to that Magna Carta, the political formation was the one that proposed to Parliament a candidate for the Presidency, “Syrian Arab” and “over 40 years old”, and the one elected had to be endorsed by popular vote.

This system allowed Al Assad to chain several consecutive terms of seven years each until his death, obtaining in each popular consultation the support of almost 100% of the voters.

Al Assad son

Shortly after the death of his father and after amending the Constitution to lower the minimum age of presidential candidates to 34 years, those that Bashar had at that time, Al Assad Jr. he was elevated as the new leader.

Ophthalmologist by profession, he presented himself to the world as a reformist leader, if only in appearance. When protests against his government broke out in 2011, he repressed them with violence, although he agreed to implement a series of cosmetic changes, including a decree allowing the formation of other political parties.

The following year, a new Magna Carta, still in force today, opened the door to multipartism by eliminating the article from the 1973 text that established the Baath as the only party, in addition to establishing a new system by which the president must be elected by suffrage.

In 2014 and in the middle of the armed conflict, the first elections with more than one candidate took place, in which Al Assad obtained 88.7% of the votes.

In official meetings, conversations or visits to the front line, this 55-year-old man often speaks in a calm but firm tone, punctuated by pauses and outlines of smiles.

Even at the height of the civil war, he remained unflappable, convinced of his ability to put down a rebellion. which he denounced as a “terrorist” and the result of “a plot” to overthrow it concocted by enemy countries.

Bashar al Assad saw his destiny change with death in a traffic accident in Damascus, in 1994, of the “dolphin” Basel, his older brother. He was then forced to leave London, where he met his wife Asma, a Syrian-British who worked in the ‘City’ for JP Morgan.

After the death of Hafez al Assad in 2000, he succeeded him after a referendum and he would be reelected in 2007.

Then, at just 34 years old, he embodies a reforming figure, agile to initiate economic liberalization and a relative political opening of the country.

Start by injecting a shy dose of freedom but the “Damascus Spring” it will be short-lived. Opponents will be quickly silenced and jailed.

As for an economic opening, a close guard emerges that monopolizes wealth and, therefore, social inequalities are deepening.

The Arab Spring

When, in the framework of the Arab Spring, the revolt explodes in his country in March 2011, ruthlessly represses it, causing a militarization of the uprising that becomes an armed conflict.

In more than ten years of war with a provisional balance of more than 388,000 dead, does not make concessions to share power, which confirms his harsh character.

However, physically, Bashar al Assad it does not correspond to the traditional image of the dictator. Very seldom in a military uniform, he prefers well-tailored suits, understated ties, and seems more like a top executive.

Father of two boys and a girl, He did not change his daily habits much during the war, according to those close to him.

Thanks to the support of your Iranian and Russian sponsors, managed to recover two thirds of the territory of his country.

Internally, thanks to its “perseverance and rigor”, has managed to “monopolize decision-making powers and guarantee the absolute support of the army,” explains a researcher in Damascus.

Currently, his electoral team tries to convey the image of a modern, hard-working and future-oriented statesman.

The photos show him working in his office, or participating in a reforestation campaign, as well as visiting a factory or posing next to soldiers in the front line.

“Assad is about to become the former and next president of Syria,” sums up Nicholas Heras of the Newlines Institute in Washington. Is doing everything, like its partners, “to impose this reality.”

Democracy?

The 2012 Constitution only allows candidates for the Presidency who have resided in Syria for the past decade, preventing the opposition in exile from concurring and limiting this possibility to the tolerated internal opponents of Damascus.

Likewise, the text establishes that only those applicants who receive the support of at least 35 members of Parliament will be taken into account, where the Baath Party and its progressive National Front coalition they have an assured majority.

Since the end of 2019, the Government and the opposition have been in dialogue in Geneva to draft a new Constitution as part of the peace plan adopted by the UN in 2015, which would represent the legal framework for holding free elections In Syria.

With these negotiations at a standstill, Al Assad is expected to be re-elected on Wednesday for what should be his last term, as the current Magna Carta it only allows him to be in power for two “successive” terms seven years each.

