Almost 94% of the more than 2.5 million Spanish voters who have requested to be able to vote by mail in the next general election “have already expressed themselves”. The newspaper says so El Pais specifying that this is the highest figure since 2008. But what has attracted the attention of observers is not only the record number of requests to vote by mail, which has more than doubled since the last ballot, in 2020, but the fact that so far there have been no hitches: two days before the appointment with the polls, he underlines El Paisaround 2.3 million voters have already been able to vote without problems.

The Correos company, the Spanish post office, was the first to rejoice, hailing this result as “a record never recorded before in the history of Spanish democracy”, demonstrating, says a note from Correos, the “success in the management of postal votes”. However, it does not escape observers how the successful outcome of the postal vote also dismantles the “conspiracy theory” brandished in the last few weeks of the electoral campaign by the leader of the conservatives, the popular Alberto Nu’nez Feijo’o (Pp) who has never missed an opportunity to express doubts about the transparency of the votes cast in this way.