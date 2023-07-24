admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 07/23/2023 – 17:40 Share

Polls pointed to the victory of the conservative right-wing Popular Party (PP), but, with half of the polls cleared, the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) appeared ahead by a small margin of votes. Although two polls released by Spanish TV pointed to the victory of the right-wing Conservative Popular Party (PP), the official partial count shows the left-wing Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) ahead, which leads the current government with Pedro Sánchez.

According to provisional data from the Ministry of the Interior of Spain, with about half of the polls counted, the PSOE leads, with 32.8% of the votes, followed by the PP, with 31.02%, VOX (extreme right), with 12.30%, and Somar (extreme left), with 11.87%.

On the other hand, based on polls released by broadcasters TVE and Telecinco shortly after the polling stations closed, the PP would be the winner, but would need a coalition with VOX to gain a majority and govern. If the scenario of this coalition is confirmed, it would be the first time that an extreme right party will enter the government of Spain since the end of the dictatorship of Francisco Franco, in the 1970s.

According to Telecinco’s research, the PP should win between 147 and 153 deputies, the PSOE between 109 and 115, the VOX, between 29 and 33, and Somar, between 25 and 29. The poll was carried out by telephone and heard about 10 thousand people during the election campaign.

The poll released by public television TVE was less favorable for the Spanish right, but still shows the PP in front, with between 145 and 150 deputies. Next comes PSOE, with between 113 and 118 deputies, Somar with between 28 and 31, and VOX with between 24 and 27.

The data released by TVE are based on a telephone survey with more than 17,000 voters throughout the campaign, including this Sunday, voting day – therefore, it is not a question of exit polls.

The Spanish Congress has 350 deputies and therefore an absolute majority is obtained with 176 seats

These are the 26th general elections in Spain since the end of the dictatorship in 1977. 37.4 million voters were eligible to vote and around 53% turned out.

The elections were scheduled for December, at the end of the legislature, but were brought forward by Sánchez following the defeat of the left in the municipal and regional elections on May 28 and in the hope of stopping the right’s growth.

The election also took place in the height of summer, when significant numbers of voters may be away from their usual polling places due to vacations and in the wake of a month of heatwaves.

hot tempers

More than 5,000 people, including several on their way to vote, suffered from a train breakdown on the Madrid-Valencia line, breaking the peaceful atmosphere on this election Sunday.

According to the public railway company Renfe, a fire that occurred on Saturday night in a power box that required the intervention of firefighters caused the suspension of circulation due to the flames, smoke and flooding of the tunnel by the water used to put out the fire.

According to estimates by Renfe, which also offered its collaboration to private operators, the service was “completely suspended” and passengers received alternative solutions on other trains or buses.

The incident raised concern among voters and politicians and public representatives, such as the mayor of Valencia, the conservative María José Catalá, who demanded alternatives so that no voter could remain without casting his vote.

The origin of the problem was a fire, the causes of which are still being investigated, which disabled the pumps that allow the drainage of this tunnel.

