About 4.5 million Slovaks were called to the polls this Saturday, September 30. But voters will not only elect a new Parliament, they will also define the nation’s stance toward Russia. The favorites in the early elections, called after the collapse of the center-right coalition last year, are the former pro-Russian prime minister Robert Fico and the current vice president of the European Parliament, Michal Simecka. Two opposing visions face each other in key elections in the European Union to determine the position of one of the NATO member countries.

Continue or stop support for Ukraine? It is one of the questions that encapsulates the implications of these legislative elections in Slovakia.

During this Saturday, September 30, Slovaks go to the polls to elect the 150 deputies who will form the new Parliament. The two parties that lead the polls are the social democratic party SMER, led by the controversial former prime minister Robert Fico, and Progressive Slovakia, led by Michal Simecka, current vice president of the European Parliament.

Polls indicate that it is unlikely that one of the parties will achieve an absolute majority of seats in Parliament, so the secondary benches will be decisive when forming a government coalition.

An Administration led by Robert Fico, who was prime minister between 2006 and 2010 and again between 2012 and 2018, It could mean that Slovakia breaks with the European Union’s position and stops supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Fico has agreed with Vladimir Putin’s statements, in a narrative that justifies the invasion by claiming that Ukraine is run by a “Nazi Government.” His campaign was also fueled by speeches against the LGTBQ + community and migration. His critics describe SMER as a xenophobic group.

“For me, these elections are important from an existential point of view, because they will decide where I will live for the next four years,” Adam Engler, a Slovak voter, told AFP.

Leader of the social-liberal Progressive Slovakia party Michal Simecka votes during the Slovak parliamentary election in central Bratislava, Slovakia, Sept. 30, 2023. Slovaks vote on Sept. 30 in a close early election seen as key to knowing whether the country will continue to support neighboring Ukraine after a campaign marked by disinformation. © AFP – Vladimir Simicek

On the contrary, the victory of the liberal Progressive Slovakia party would mean maintaining the status quo of the country’s geopolitical line.

“We should not take for granted that we have democracy. We strengthen her by going to vote,” Simecka declared after having cast her vote. The political leader stressed that because close election results are expected, “every vote counts.”

“I hope that any government that emerges from these elections will continue its support for Ukraine,” he emphasized.

The polls are scheduled to close at 10:00 p.m. local time, at which time the results of the exit polls will be published and the results from the electoral authorities will be available hours later.

Robert Fico, a controversial figure

Some analysts consider that Robert Fico’s pro-Russian position reflects a vision shared by a part of Slovaks, who maintained a good image of Moscow after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Former Slovak Prime Minister and SMER-SSD party leader Robert Fico attends the party’s election campaign rally ahead of Slovakia’s early parliamentary elections in Banovce nad Bebravou, Slovakia on September 14, 2023. © Reuters – Radovan Stoklasa

“Fico has benefited from all the anxiety caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, by the growth of rage in Slovakia in the last three years, and because it has fueled that anger,” Michal Vasecka, a sociologist at the Institute, told Reuters. Bratislava Policy Council.

The candidate has promised to end military support for Ukraine and advocate for the start of peace negotiations.: a proposal rejected by kyiv and its allies who believe that it would only give more power to Russia.

However, analysts and diplomats point out that, in the past, Fico was a pragmatic leader.

Considering that Slovakia is the eurozone country with the largest budget deficit and currently needs European Union (EU) funds for modernization and economic recovery, it is likely that in all cases, the next government will act with caution before to openly confront the bloc of 27 countries.

