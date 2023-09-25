LADOMIROVA, Slovakia — When Ukraine discovered civilian mass graves in an area recaptured from Russian troops, Igor Bratchikov, Russia’s Ambassador to neighboring Slovakia, responded with a discovery of his own. In September last year, he announced that the Mayor of a Slovak village had demolished Russian graves from the First World War. Bratchikov demanded that the Slovak government, a strong supporter of Ukraine, punish the “blasphemous act.”

Slovak police quickly dismissed the claim as a “hoax,” but the lie took off, amplified by pro-Russian groups in Slovakia and media outlets that recycle Russian propaganda.

A month later, the Mayor, Vladislav Cuper, lost the election to a candidate from a populist party opposed to aiding Ukraine. Today, the same forces that helped depose him have mobilized for a general election on September 30 with much more at stake. The vote will decide who governs Slovakia and whether opposition to aiding Ukraine, a position now largely confined to Europe’s political margins, could gain a foothold in the mainstream.

The favorite in the polls is SMER, a party led by Robert Fico, a former Prime Minister who has promised to stop Slovak arms deliveries to Ukraine, denounced sanctions against Russia and criticized NATO, despite his country being a member. of the alliance. A strong performance by Fico and far-right parties hostile to the government in Kiev would likely turn one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters (Slovakia was the first country to send it air defense missiles and fighter jets) into a more neutral spectator. Moscow supporter.

A survey in March by Globsec, a Bratislava-based research group, found that only 40 percent of Slovaks blame Russia for the war, while 51 percent believe Ukraine or the West are “mainly responsible.” ”.

Hlavne Spravy, a popular anti-American news site, and a biker group called Brat za Brata, or Brother for Brother, affiliated with the Kremlin-sponsored Night Wolves motorcycle gang in Russia, have helped sour public opinion regarding Ukraine.

Many Slovaks, said Grigorij Meseznikov, president of the Institute of Public Affairs, a research group in Bratislava, and a Russian by birth, “have in their heads an invented romantic vision of Russia that does not actually exist” and are easily influenced by “ lies and propaganda.”

Slovakia is a small country, he said, but “if you remove even a small brick from a wall, it can crumble.”

By: ANDREW HIGGINS