The SPD is now a “after all” party. At least it managed to overcome the five percent hurdle in the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia. That was the first assessment that circulated through the corridors of the Willy Brandt House on Sunday. Saxony’s top candidate Petra Köpping cited a survey from the beginning of the year, when the SPD was at three percent, so 7.3 percent on election day was not so bad.