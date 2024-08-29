At the end, there will be a bottle of “rowanberry liqueur” for Sahra Wagenknecht. Hostess Anja Oberender from Stollberg in the Erzgebirge district will present the party leader with the herbal liqueur, which is made locally. Oberender is the managing director of the Wobek Group, a family-run company for surface coatings in the Erzgebirge with around 60 employees. The BSW federal chairwoman has announced that she will be meeting with entrepreneurs shortly before the state elections in Saxony. In the seminar room of the Wobek company, where a decorative fireplace is intended to create a cozy atmosphere in the midsummer temperatures, ten business owners and entrepreneurs from the region are expected to present their concerns and wishes to Wagenknecht.