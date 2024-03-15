In the Russian presidential elections that will take place from March 15 to 17, Vladimir Putin will face the nationalist Leonid Slutski, the communist Nikolai Kharitonov and the businessman Vladislav Davankov, three candidates who indirectly support the master of the Kremlin, who is assured of another term of office. six years. This unanimity calls into question the usefulness of elections that have already been decided.

Starting this Friday, March 15, some 112 million Russian voters are called to go to the polls to elect their president. Facing Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for a quarter of a century as president or prime minister, three candidates with little political weight will play a secondary role in an election transformed into a plebiscite, around the master of the Kremlin.

Leonid Slutski (Russian Liberal Democratic Party), Vladislav Davankov (New People's Party) and Nikolai Kharitonov (Communist Party) will be the supporting actors in this electoral choreography, four less than in the previous elections in 2018. According to Jean de Gliniasty, former ambassador of France in Russia and associate researcher at the Institute of International Relations and Strategies (Iris), this is a sign of shrinking political space.

The current president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is heading for a new re-election. via REUTERS – Mikhail Metzel

“Between the 'foreign agent' label, the fines, the prison and the incredible hardening of the regime, the number of candidates is limited. However, they represent real political forces. The nationalist right has political weight in Russia, as do the communists, whose result could be around 10%”, predicts the author of 'France, a diplomacy in disorder'.

Candidate, but not too much

This performance should not cast too much shadow on Vladimir Putin, who has not been criticized in the campaign, quite the opposite. As soon as he was nominated in December 2023, the fervent nationalist Leonid Slutski, 56, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament), announced his intentions, telling AFP that he predicted “a great victory.” “to Vladimir Putin.

With the same virulence, Nikolai Kharitonov, a veteran of political life and already a candidate in 2004, focused his program on the nationalization of production and on a social policy favorable to increasing the birth rate, two major orientations that coincide with the party's aspirations. majority, United Russia.

Finally, Vladislav Davankov, 39 years old, is the youngest of the candidates. This businessman promotes greater freedom for companies and a greater role for regions. Vice-president of the Duma, where his party holds 15 of the 450 seats, he also broadly supports Vladimir Putin's policies.

“Each candidate presents juxtaposed ideologies and domestic policies, but collectively they contribute to Putin's goal of tightening his control over Russia during his next presidential term,” writes Callum Fraser of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) research institute.



A voter casts his ballot during a presidential election in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 15, 2024. AP – Alexander Zemlianichenko

According to critics of the Government, these three false opponents of Putin, integrated into the Russian political system, have a precise function: to channel the discontent of various layers of society and give a pluralistic veneer to the vote, while the true opposition has been annihilated. for years of repression.

“Throughout history, Russian authorities have always taken great care to respect formal rules. Even a very authoritarian regime has a public opinion and cares about it. These elections remain a test of the legitimacy and popularity of Putin. Although this test is somewhat formal and has been organized in advance, it has value for the rulers,” analyzes Jean de Gliniasty.

“Power trapped in a contradiction”

Not all political beliefs will be represented. Before the elections, dissent to the conflict in Ukraine was repressed with fines and thousands of arrests. Two declared opponents who wanted to participate in the elections, Ekaterina Dountsova and Boris Nadejdine, were prevented from doing so by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), whose role is to prepare the ground as favorably as possible for the triumphant re-election of Vladimir Putin.

“Obviously, the question arose of leaving a voice that could have played a symbolic role and, I dare say, attracted left-liberal voters. So, Boris Nadejdine could have run if he had obtained a modest result, but in the face of enthusiasm generated by his candidacy, the Kremlin preferred to give back to the school,” explains Jean de Gliniasty.

However, Russian authorities are not immune to a significant anti-war mobilization. On March 5, Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, called the elections a “farce” and urged Russians to express their opposition to Vladimir Putin at the polls. “You can vote for any candidate except Putin. You can spoil your ballot, you can write 'Navalny' in big letters,” she asked.



Opposition candidate Boris Nadejdine during his appeal to the Supreme Court on February 15, 2024, in which he challenged the refusal to register his candidacy for the presidential election.

© REUTERS – Maxim Shemetov, Reuters

Although the outcome of the vote is certain, the authorities did everything they could to encourage Russians to go to the polls, striking a patriotic chord and presenting the vote as an essential step towards “victory” in Ukraine. In particular, Vladimir Putin made numerous appearances in the media alongside the heroes of the “special military operation”, young Russians and large families, without, however, subjecting himself to any electoral debate.

“It was to be expected that the war would be a central theme of the electoral campaign,” says Anna Colin-Lebedev, specialist in post-Soviet societies at the Paris-Nanterre University. “However, the debates – which did not excite Russian public opinion – were mainly dedicated to other issues: education, culture, economy, agriculture, demography, housing, in a routine and controlled confrontation…”, she adds.

“The Government is caught in a contradiction,” says Jean de Gliniasty. “He wants to talk as little as possible about the war in Ukraine, as if to say that everything is fine, that everything is normal and that it is just a special operation, but at the same time he wants these elections to serve to legitimize the invasion,” he adds. the former diplomat.

Participation barometer

In this sense, the Russian Government has every interest in maintaining appearances by organizing elections that maintain the image of a democracy, although its control has never been stronger. “If Putin's popularity (…) is the only basis of his legitimacy, political elites must be sure that it is solid and greater than before,” Nikolai Petrov of the Chatham House think tank told AFP. Petrov. Otherwise, they could try to find a successor.

There is no need to rig things, because everything has been cleaned beforehand so that the result is perfectly acceptable

As in all authoritarian countries, participation will be an indicator of the success of this ritual. In the 2018 elections, turnout was 67%, two points more than in 2012. On that occasion, the NGO Golos, which supervises the elections, registered 2,800 cases of fraud or irregularities. According to their detractors, the authorities have tools to control the electoral results, such as the manipulation of votes cast over the Internet and remotely, the stuffing of ballot boxes, the falsification of minutes after the recount and the pressure on officials to vote in favor of the Government. .

“Parliamentary elections are rigged in Russia, but presidential elections are not,” says Jean de Gliniasty. “There are cameras at the polling stations and observers. There is no need to rig things, because everything has been cleaned up beforehand so that the result is perfectly acceptable.” But given the context of the war in Ukraine and the spectacular hardening of the Russian regime, “we cannot predict what the outcome of these elections will be,” the expert admits.

In 2018, Vladimir Putin, who continues to have the sincere support of a large part of the Russian population, obtained almost 77% of the votes, 14 points more than in 2012. He has led the country for almost a quarter of a century as president and prime minister, the undisputed master of the Kremlin has yet to name a successor. In 2020, he had Russian legislation amended so he could remain in power until 2036.

