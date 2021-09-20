The opposition in Russia denounced on Monday massive fraud in the legislative elections that ended on Sunday, while President Vladimir Putin’s party vindicated a supermajority in elections that practically they excluded the opposition, after months of repression.

With the counting of 95% of the polling stations, the United Russia party won 49.6% of the votes, ahead of the Communists (19.2%).

Despite accusations from the opposition, the Russian presidency celebrated “transparency and probity” of these legislative elections.

A senior official of the ruling party, Andréi Turchak, assured that his formation achieved at least 315 seats out of a total of 450 in the lower house of parliament, the Duma, hailing a “clear and clean” victory.

It is a majority of more than two thirds, enough to modify the Constitution without the support of other formations.

“For the president the most important thing is of course that the elections have been contested in transparency and probity,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

This result however constitutes a decline for United Russia compared to 2016, when it obtained 54.2% of the votes, and 334 deputies.

The opposition excluded

The opposition, largely excluded from these elections, like the main opponent, the jailed Alexei Navalni, denounced massive fraud as the United Russia victory expanded overnight.

For its part, the European Union denounced this Monday an atmosphere of intimidation in the run-up to the elections and regretted the absence of independent election observers.

“Traps”

The generally restrained communist leader Gennadi Zyuganov, reported forgeries and urged Putin to stop these “traps”.

In Moscow, a stronghold of Kremlin detractors, they claimed that the Kremlin online votes had been falsified, allowing to reverse the unfavorable trend for United Russia observed in the paper vote count.

“Are electronic fraud elections“said on Twitter Ivan Jdanov, a fellow of Navalni in exile.

Another of his allies, Leonid Volkov, denounced a “complete rewrite” of the results in Moscow and St. Petersburg.



The president of the electoral commission, Ela Pamfílova, rejected accusations of fraud. Photo: EFE

The specialized NGO Golos had received more than 4,950 complaints of possible electoral irregularities and considered as “evidence” the decrease in the “level of transparency” and “clarity of the electoral system.”

The authorities rated Golos as “foreign agent”.

According to Volkov, the level of fraud is worse than after the 2011 legislative elections, which were followed by a significant wave of demonstrations.

The president of the electoral commission, Ela Pamfílova, rejected those accusations and praised the “transparency” of the elections.

The supporters of Alexei Navalni had asked make “a smart vote” and betting on those candidates best placed to prevent the election of representatives of Putin’s party. In most cases they were the communists.

According to a leader close to Navalni, the rising result of the communists (who obtained 13.3% of the vote in 2016) is a success.

These legislatures were carried out after an intense wave of repression against the opposition, including the imprisonment of Navalni, whose organization was banned as “extremist”.

In addition, authorities put pressure on the computer giants and as elections began on Friday, Apple and Google removed Navalni’s “smart vote” application.



Apple and Google removed Alexei Navalni’s “smart vote” app. Photo: EFE

Navalni’s associates accused Google and Apple of “giving in to the Kremlin’s blackmail.”

Besides United Russia and the communists, other three games may exceed the 5% threshold to be represented: LDPR nationalists (7.47%), the centrists of Fair Russia (7.42%) and a newcomer, the party of “New people” (5.39%).

These matches are considered as a false opposition in the service of the Kremlin.

Some 108 million Russians could participate in these elections for the Duma.

Despite its triumph, before the elections, United Russia had popular support historically low.

Recent polls by the state-run VTsIOM revealed that less than 30% of Russians thought to vote for that party, 10% less than in the weeks leading up to the 2016 legislative elections.

Although 68-year-old Putin continues to have a good level of popularity, United Russia has lost support to him. decline in living conditions after years of economic stagnation, aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kremlin party also wins in dozens of regional elections, such as in Chechnya, where the authoritarian leader Ramzan Kadyrov managed to 99.6% of the votes.

AFP

ap