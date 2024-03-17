Russia: third day of elections, turnout over 60%

Voter turnout for the Russian presidential elections, now in their third and final day, exceeded 60% this morning: the Central Election Commission announced this on its website, as reported by the newspaper Kommersant. The data refers to 9.35am Moscow time and is equal to 60.03% of voters who have already cast their votes.

Presidential elections in Russia, protest for Navaly begins: “midday against Putin”

A long queue formed, already before midday, in front of an open polling station in Yerevan, Armenia, for the presidential elections in Russia, as requested by the leader of the opposition abroad, Yulia Navalnaya. Many Russians have moved to Yerevan, having fled the country immediately after the invasion of Ukraine began.

The independent television broadcaster Dozhd broadcast the video with the images of the people who came to the meeting against Putin.

Is exactly Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the Russian opponent, Aleksei Navalny, he was queuing at 12:00 in front of the polling station set up in the Russian embassy in Berlin where he then participated in the “Southern Italy against Putin” initiative, relaunched by the politician shortly before his death. The action asked Russians opposed to Putin's regime to go and vote in today's presidential election at 12pm to undermine the idea and image of a solid consensus in the country behind the outgoing president who will most likely be reconfirmed at Kremlin. The independent channel Dozhd reported the news with photos and videos. Navalnaya, who has promised to take up the political legacy of her husband – who died on February 16 in prison under suspicious circumstances – appears relaxed among the crowds asking her for selfies.

A huge queue at midday in Berlin outside the Russian embassy as people line up to vote. @yulia_navalnaya arrives to applause and cheering pic.twitter.com/YSxvePQaRU — Polina Ivanova (@polinaivanovva) March 17, 2024

Southern Italy against Putin: protests also in Siberia

Protests took place at midday at polling stations in some cities Siberia, including Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Irkutsk, according to the entourage of Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader who died on February 16 in the special regime penal colony of Kharp. TO Yekaterinburg several hundred people queued at a polling station

Mezzogiorno against Putin: “In Moscow the seat filled up in a few minutes”

At 12, dozens of people gathered and heeded the opposition's call to show up at the polls at noon on Sunday to demonstrate their dissent against Putin and the offensive in Ukraine. An initiative called полдень против Путина South against Putin pic.twitter.com/Lksd6QTR7n — Rosalba Castelletti (@castellettir) March 17, 2024

Images of long lines of voters waiting outside polling stations in the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg were spread by independent media such as Moscow Timesto show support for the “noon against Putin” appeal.

Elections in Russia, over 50 arrests in 14 Russian cities

The complaint from non-governmental organizations in the area: “Over 50 people arrested in more than 14 Russian cities”.