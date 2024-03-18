As Russia faced growing obstacles in its invasion of Ukraine, some began to raise the idea that its president, Vladimir Putin, could lose the power he has held for a quarter of a century.

“If the West stands firm, the Putin regime will likely collapse in the near future,” the former chess champion wrote. Gary Kasparov and the ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovskytwo Russian critics of the Kremlin, in the magazine Foreign Affairs in January 2023.

Even the US President Joe Bidenhad said before that that Putin “cannot remain in power,” something that led the White House to immediately deny that he was calling for a change of government in Russia.

However, since then Putin's troops have maintained control of a significant part of Ukraineat times they resumed the offensive, and the Russian economy resists international sanctions for wargrowing even faster than those of the G7.

Far from having lost control of his country, the Russian president seems to have consolidated it and has just won an election held over the weekend with his main opponents exiled, imprisoned or prevented from participating.

No matter how much they have tried to scare us, no one has succeeded in doing so in history.

Putin got more than 87% of the votes with a large majority of the ballots counted, according to data from the Central Electoral Commission.

The Participation rose to 74.22% of the electorate, 7 points more than in the last 2018 elections.

“No matter how much they have tried to scare us, repress our will, our conscience, no one has succeeded in history. They failed now and they will fail in the future.“said the Russian leader in a speech after confirming his victory.

He also expressed “special thanks to our warriors on the line of contact,” referring to the front lines of the war in Ukraine.

Putin is preparing to begin a new term as Russian president until 2030. Photo:Getty Images

In second place was the communist Nikolai Kharitonov with just under 4%, while the former parliamentary spokesperson Vladislav Davankov and the nationalist Leonid Slutsky They took third and fourth places. All of them are politicians close to Putin.

At least 80 people were arrested for participating in protests in several cities during election day on Sunday.

At the age of 71, the Russian president is preparing to begin a six-year term until 2030 and He can be re-elected again until 2036after reforming the rules that limited the time he would remain in office.

Some specialists have warned that Putin may have recently reached his greatest moment and it is expected that this re-election will be used by his government to show him as a popular leader, with few critics at the domestic level.

But, Is Putin really more powerful than ever?

Promotion and permanence

When Putin came to top of the Kremlin in 1999chosen by the president Boris Yeltsin like his successor, he was a virtual unknown within Russia itself.

Nobody seemed to venture that that former member of the Soviet KGB security service could remain in office until today.

However, Putin's popularity began to grow due to his firm response to the Chechen separatist crisis and an expansion of the Russian economy, as well as greater control of the media that was beginning to project him as a national leader.

His victory in the 2000 elections was followed by another in 2004, after showing muscle to the powerful Russian oligarchy by harshly confronting the Khodorkovskywho was accused of fraud and sent to prison with his assets confiscated.

When then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin chose him as his successor, Putin was little known even within Russia. Photo:Getty Images

In the 2008 elections, prevented by the Constitution from seeking a third consecutive term, Putin left his ally as his successor. Dimitri Medvedev. But instead of stepping away from power, he became prime minister and returned to the presidency in the 2012 elections, with terms extended to six years.

Then the Russian president was considered the most powerful person in the world by the magazine Forbes for four consecutive years (from 2013 to 2016) and assumed an increasingly defiant attitude towards the West.

Russia seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, and was accused by the United States of interfering in its 2016 elections that gave victory to Donald Trump, and invaded Ukraine in 2022.

“There are many reasons that explain why the (Putin) regime can be maintained,” explained Marlène Laruelle, director of the Institute of European, Russian and Eurasian Studies at George Washington University in an interview with BBC World last year, contrary to those who believed a collapse in the Kremlin was possible.

Among those reasons he mentioned the loyalty of Russian security services to Putinthe support of a part of the population for his argument that Russia is threatened by the West and wage an existential struggle, and the fact that those who oppose it or the conflict are prevented from expressing themselves freely or choose to emigrate.

The election in Russia was held between Friday and Sunday, with opponents in exile or prohibited from participating. Photo:Getty Images

After the death in August of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group that had led a mutiny against the Russian military leadership, “the consensus of experts seems to be that Putin is stronger than ever,” Thomas Graham said in October, a Russia specialist at the Council on Foreign Relations, an international think tank in the US.

However, some believe something different was exposed in Russia in recent weeks.

“Indication of his weakness”

Kimberly Marten, an expert on Russia and international security at Columbia University's Barnard College, believes that “the election itself won't matter much for Putin's strength.”

“But the electoral process has raised an indication of its weakness,” says Marten in statements to BBC Mundo.

For example, he points out that the anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin obtained a number of signatures (according to himself more than 100,000) in favor of him being able to run as a presidential candidate, something that was finally denied.

Marten believes that “this new information about the unpopularity of the war in Russia could make it difficult for Putin to order additional mobilization.”

The bans on opposition candidates and the Kremlin's control of the Russian political system have also delegitimized the elections as a thermometer of Putin's popularity.

“It is absolutely impossible to say that our presidential elections are fair and free,” Nadezhdin told the BBC before the vote.

Thousands of people recently took to the Russian streets to say goodbye to the remains of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in an Arctic prison. Photo:Getty Images

On the other hand, the crowds who came out to commemorate Russia's most notorious opponent, Alexei Navalnyafter his death in an Arctic prison in February, they demonstrated that there is a mass of citizens in the country willing to protest despite the wave of repression.

In their songs they exclaimed things unheard of in the Russian streets since the invasion of Ukraine, such as “Freedom for political prisoners!” and “No to war!”

This domestic challenge to Putin adds to the one that Ukraine still poses to him with the help of the West.

It is true that the duration of the conflict can cause fatigue on both sides of the North Atlantic.

But it is also clear that some presidents are far from showing Putin the fear and respect he seeks to instill: Biden called him “crazy” last month and the French Emmanuel Macron He said he does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine to prevent Russia from winning the war.

The Kremlin has warned that a deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would provoke a direct conflict with NATO, whose members have distanced themselves from Macron's statements.

In any case, the prolongation of the war also poses a risk of wear and tear for Putin, not only due to the possible repetition of bombings in Russian cities such as those in Belgorod over the weekend, which forced businesses and schools to close and authorities attribute to Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has become a special challenge for Putin. Photo:Getty Images

Analysts rule out that Russia can sustain its mobilized war economy in the long term, with an increase in military and security spending to the detriment of state support plans for the population.

Putin and Moscow They have become more dependent on China, which together with India has begun to buy much of Russian oil amid Western sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine.

In a country like Russia, where the threads of power are woven in the shadows, it is impossible to rule out unexpected movements that retain its leader, as demonstrated by the rebellion of Prigozhin, his once trusted man, now dead.

For now, after the weekend's special election, there is nothing to indicate that the war unleashed by Putin is pushing him into the abyss as some assumed. But the limits of his power have been laid bare.

