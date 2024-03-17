The Russian president won the presidential elections with 87.8% of the votes. This is what emerges from the first exit polls once the polls have closed. In second place is Nikolai Kharitonov, a member of the Communist Party, with 4.6 percent, followed by Vladislav Davankov, representative of the community-oriented and progressive New People party, with 4.2 percent. Last is the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutskyj, with 3 percent.