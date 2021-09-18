This Friday, the social messaging network Telegram “censored” the Smart Voting application, developed by allies of the critic Aléxey Navalny to subtract votes from the ruling United Russia party, according to the opposition. Amid accusations of fraud and few voting options, an atmosphere of skepticism grows about the possibility of a change of course in the country.

Accusations of fraud, blockades of the opposition and threats of anti-government protests. The second of the three days of legislative elections in Russia is embroiled in controversy.

“There are practically no elections, people have no choice, there are few parties. In fact, there is nothing to choose,” criticized one voter.

This Saturday, the team of the main retractor of the Kremlin, Alexéi Navalny – who is being held in a prison in Siberia – denounced the blocking of his Smart Voting bot on the mobile messaging application Telegram. It is not the first platform to censor the bot promoted by opponents, Apple and Google did the same, arguing pressure from the Russian Government.

Navalny’s ally Leonid Volkov said this multiple attack disrupted operations, intimidated supporters and made it difficult to promote Smart Voting, leaving fewer online sign-ups on its website. The application has been designed and promoted to encourage voters to give their support to candidates who oppose the policies of the Kremlin

For its part, Telegram announced that it would “limit the operation of bots associated with electoral campaigns” and that the decision responds to the Russian ban on campaigning during elections. “We consider this practice to be legitimate and we urge Telegram users to respect it,” said its founder of the platform, Russian Pavel Durnov.

Opposition App Lock: Smart Voting

Navalny’s allies, however, accused the developers of “censorship,” since their Smart Voting app is intended to advise their supporters on how to vote against Kremlin allies.

Despite the fact that its application has also received criticism from other parties outside the ruling party, Navalny’s team maintains that what they call the “smart vote” does not consist of voting for an ideal candidate, but rather of defeating United Russia, Vladimir’s party. Putin, and Kremlin-backed politicians.

A tactic used through social networks, given that this year voters were able to exercise their right to vote in the online voting mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “smart vote” idea was developed by Navalny himself in 2018, before being poisoned in 2020 and subsequently sent to prison, in order to promote a long list of candidates who have opportunities to stand up to Kremlin allies.

As explained by its inventors to the AP news agency, Smart Voting was supervised and analyzed hundreds of campaigns before finally endorsing some 1,300 candidates, not only for the vote of the State Duma, but also for several regional elections that are held these same. days.

“What I have heard about the Smart Voting program is the program for people to vote for different candidates and choose the one who has the best chance of winning. The fact that it is blocked in Russia is sad,” said one voter regarding the “vote. smart “promoted by allies of the jailed opponent. “If everyone starts to do something, to express their opinion, and there are many without fear, then something may change,” pointed out another voter.

The use of mobile applications to counter the ruling party is due in part to the fact that various opposition parties were denied registration. Of the initial 32 parties, only 14 are on the electoral lists and few are critical of the policies of the Kremlin, which seeks to maintain a majority in the State Duma or Lower House of the Russian Parliament.

“I do not think that the interest of our politicians is to improve the lives of ordinary people. Unfortunately, they only use the natural resources of our country. They sell oil, gas and waste, but the lives of ordinary people do not change,” said one Russian professor regarding the popularity of the Kremlin.

Low popularity of the ruling United Russia party

For the past two decades, United Russia, a party shaped by Putin for its governance, has been the winner of the elections in the face of restricted opposition. But in recent years due to corruption, the economic crisis and the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ruling party has lost popularity and according to pre-election polls, they now have just under 30% of the intention to vote.

For their part, the communists also denounced electoral fraud this Saturday. The leader of the second most voted party with the largest representation in the Duma, the Communist Party of Russia, Gennadi Zyuganov, pointed out that “There are a series of absolutely scandalous events on which action must be taken immediately”, pointing to a possible official fraud already manipulations by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

For this reason, the leader of the communists threatened protests by his supporters in the streets of the country, where any act of public demonstration has been prohibited for more than a year due to the health emergency. It is not the first time that opponents of the Kremlin have taken to the streets during the elections. In 2011, thousands of people demonstrated against the government, leading to a massive wave of protests forcibly suppressed by the Russian authorities.

Observers watch a live broadcast from the polling stations of the Moscow Public Elections Monitoring Center during the second day of a three-day vote in the parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, on September 18, 2021. © REUTERS – EVGENIA NOVOZHENIN

Three days of legislative elections to designate a new Duma

The polls opened throughout the country last Friday and will operate for three days in face-to-face and digital mode to elect the 450 deputies who will make up the Lower House of Parliament for the next five years. Half of these parliamentarians are directly elected by the voters in these elections.

While there were long lines to vote, in the vicinity of the polling stations in the capital Moscow, pessimism is latent. “I don’t think these elections will change anything,” said Olga Pritula, a market vendor, “Here nothing changes. Everything remains the same.” Many point out that the authorities are forcing public officials to vote under threats.

The Kremlin is increasing its efforts to promote participation and thus consolidate its power, despite virtually nonexistent rivals and the premise of an overwhelming majority in the new Parliament.

With EFE, Reuters and AP