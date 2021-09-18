”The Romans should vote Michetti because Rome needs a vision but also the ability to realize it. ”Giorgia Meloni said this on the sidelines of the Fdi demonstration in Piazza del Popolo in support of Enrico Michetti. “It’s a complex machine that if you don’t let those who know how to drive it drive it,” you won’t go anywhere. “Compared to its competitors, it has a very respectable curriculum”. ” This is a great demonstration. Perhaps we were the only ones to organize demonstrations of this magnitude, always respecting the rules and the protocol provided for by the pandemic. We believe that politics is still done like this ”.

“I’m not as passionate about the issue of center-right leadership as you journalists,” he adds, answering some questions in the streets. “We need a coalition that has enough numbers to govern the country all together”.

On the subject, then, to the recent declarations of Vittorio Feltri, the leader of the Brothers of Italy said: ” Everyone knows Vittorio Feltri and his freedom. He ran as an independent candidate. “” He’s used to saying what he thinks and I’m not going to ask him not to. However, having said that, I do not agree with several things he said “.