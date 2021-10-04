On the elections in Rome “we await the final results. But I would like to underline that in recent years the M5S has matured and is not afraid of confrontation with anyone”. Thus he responds to the Adnkronos Roberta Lombardi, M5S councilor for ecological transition in the Lazio Region, commenting on the outcome of the vote in view of the runoff, which will see the center-right of Enrico Michetti challenge the center-left coalition in support of Roberto Gualtieri.

Will the M5S support the former Minister of Economy? “The story we are making leads us to be inclusive and not prejudicial to the opposition. We also change our language. Territorial politics is not Risiko”, opens Lombardi, indirectly responding to the outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi, who claimed to have stood up to the “battleships of the center-right and the center-left”. “Let’s leave the carrarmatini to the children and the nostalgic of the roofs. First the projects for Rome, then the people to make them”, Lombardi remarks, “because we have the moral duty not to waste the work done in these 5 years”. (from Antonio Atte)