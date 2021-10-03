Boxes with ballot papers delivered to one town hall instead of another, amidst delays and confusion. It happened in various municipalities of Rome, from the III, where the ballots with the names of the candidates of the XIV arrived, up to the XII where, in the polling station in via Giuseppe Vanni, the voting operations were temporarily suspended.

“The inconvenience, then resolved, is also and above all due to the amalgamation of seats – they explain to Adnkronos from the seat in the Massimina area – ours, in fact, is a new seat. ours, the XII, but they belong to those of the XIV. Not a single episode, because as far as we know it is also taking place in other Municipalities “.