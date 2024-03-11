The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, begins tomorrow, Tuesday (12), consultations with the parties after this Sunday's elections (10), first receiving the PAN and ending on March 20 with the winner of the election , the center-right coalition Democratic Alliance (AD).

According to a statement from the Portuguese presidency, Rebelo de Sousa will appoint a new prime minister after, within a few days, the results of the Portuguese vote abroad are known.

According to the calendar released by the presidency, Rebelo de Sousa will receive the environmentalist Livre after the PAN, on Wednesday (13); the CDU-PCP, an alliance of communists and greens, on Thursday (14); the Left Bloc, on Friday (15); and the Liberal Initiative, on Saturday (16).

On Monday (18), it will be the turn of the right-wing anti-immigration party Chega, while the following day it will host the Socialist Party (PS) and, on Wednesday (20), the Democratic Alliance, the big winner of the election.

The Portuguese president will receive the leaders of the different parties every day at 5pm (local time, 2pm Brasília).

This Sunday (10), the leader of the AD, Luís Montenegro, declared himself the winner of the legislative elections, with results very close to those of the Socialist Party.

With 99.01% of the ballot boxes counted, in the absence of votes from abroad, the PS obtained 28.66% of the votes (77 seats), while the AD appears with 28.63%, in addition to the 0.86% achieved by the parties that make up the alliance in Madeira, reaching 79 seats.

Chega is in third place, with 18.06% of the votes (48 seats), followed by the Liberal Initiative, which obtained 5.08% of the votes (8 seats).

Behind them is the Bloco de Esquerda, with 4.46% of the votes and five seats; the CDU-PCP, with 3.30% of the votes and four seats; Livre, with 3.26% and 4 deputies; and PAN, with 1.93% and one seat.

Without a doubt, the big winner of the night was Chega, which quadrupled its results compared to the 2022 elections, in which it obtained 12 deputies.

In this context, the AD leader announced his intention to form a minority government without Chega's support, so that the viability of the future Executive remains in question, since the PS candidate, Pedro Nuno Santos, warned that he would not support this government, already announcing that it will act as the opposition.

Montenegro also commented last night that he has “founded expectations” that Rebelo de Sousa will ask him to form a government. (With EFE Agency)