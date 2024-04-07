Home page politics

Donald Tusk's alliance has been in power in Poland since December. Local elections on Sunday could show how satisfied the population is so far.

Warsaw – First test of mood for the new government: The first round of local elections in Poland will take place on Sunday (April 7th). Although it is primarily about local issues, the election is also a continuation of the feud between the liberal conservatives and the national-populist PiS. For the former, it is about confirming the election victory from October. For the PiS it is about not falling further after the defeat.

The 29 million or so eligible voters in Poland decide on the mayors of all municipalities and cities. They also elect members for all 16 regional assemblies, 380 district councils and 2,477 local councils. Polling stations close at 9 p.m. The first forecasts are expected shortly afterwards. Possible runoff elections would take place two weeks later.

How is Donald Tusk's ruling party doing in the local elections in Poland? (Archive photo) © Darko Bandic/dpa

PiS is moving into the background

The latest surveys before the local elections show the citizens' coalition as a whole with a fairly comfortable lead over the PiS. In any case, the national conservative party is not necessarily the focus of this election. The mayoral elections in larger cities are particularly exciting for the media. So probably not where there is a large PiS electorate.

PiS in downward trend ahead of local elections in Poland

The PiS, which ruled the country from 2015 to 2023, is having great difficulty adapting to the role of the opposition. In addition, under the new government, affairs and cases of nepotism during the PiS era are constantly being uncovered. In polls for local elections, the PiS is at around 30 percent – in the parliamentary elections in October the party still achieved 35 percent. For the first time in years they are behind the Citizens' Platform around Donald Tusk, as reported by Politico collected surveys show.

Mood test for Poland's government

The first disputes have already arisen within the coalition. Tusk's Civic Platform, the largest party in the alliance, is now running alone – and no longer together with the other two parties. As Polish media report, the party is confident that it can defeat PiS on its own. This could become a problem for the coalition partners if they do not receive enough votes.

Tusk's liberal-conservative citizens' platform has its strongholds in the big cities – it often provides the mayors there. She won the parliamentary election in October on the promise, among other things, to liberalize abortion rights. But Tusk is not making any real progress with the project because his conservative coalition partners are putting the brakes on it. Poland's President Andrzej Duda is also making it difficult for Tusk to govern. Other reforms are also a long time coming. There are fears in the party that this will be paid for in the local elections. (lrg/dpa)