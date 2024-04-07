WARSAW. The parties of the democratic coalition led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk maintain their majority, but the sovereignists of Jaroslaw Kakzynski's Pis assert themselves in first place in Poland. It is the result of the administrative elections, the first electoral test after the pro-European turn of the Poles, according to the exit polls of the Ipsos institute, released immediately after the closure of the 31 thousand seats. In Warsaw and Gdansk the two outgoing mayors were confirmed in the first round. Donald Tusk and his opponent Kakzynski both claimed victory, and in fact the polls confirm the particularity of the country's political situation: where the sovereignists are the most voted for, but are unable to form alliances.

According to the poll based on 970 seats, which for now only reflects the situation in the regional councils, the Pis obtained 33.7% of the votes, while Tusk's PO had 31.9%; However, the latter is flanked by the results of the Third Way with 13.5% and the Left with 6.8%.

The most evident victory was achieved by two outgoing mayors from the prime minister's party: in Gdansk, Aleksandra Dulkiewicz was re-elected with 62.3% of the votes; and in Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski won with 59.8%. Numbers according to which a ballot will not be needed.

“I can solemnly proclaim it on behalf of a democratic Poland, of a free Poland, of the Poles and the Polish people who believe in their strength: October 15th was repeated in April too”, declared the prime minister and leader of the PO, Tusk making reference to the policies of six months ago. While Kakzynski read the outcome of the vote differently: «The victory of the Pis should above all be an incentive to work», he said, challenging his advantage. Law and Justice could win the parliamentary elections immediately, he added, underlining that now the objective will be “to win in the European elections next June”.

This Sunday's administrative elections are an important test for the government formed on December 13th, after the victory of the democratic parties in the October 15th elections, which defeated the executive of Kaczynski's party. Tusk works to definitively bring Poland back into Europe, after eight years of sovereignist policies, which raised fears of polexit. But Pis remains a strong party. The previous elections for regional, provincial and municipal councils took place in 2018. The National Election Commission could announce the final results by next Wednesday. For mayoral candidates who do not obtain 50% of the vote, the second round is scheduled for April 21st.