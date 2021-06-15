The count is agonizingly slow. The results of the presidential ballot in Peru on June 6 – a duel between antagonistic candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo – are dragging heavily towards the final line, and the country remains in the dark by just a handful of votes. who is your next president. When will it be known? We have to wait.

As of this Tuesday morning, with 99.963% of the revised minutes, Pedro Castillo, from Peru Libre, harvested 50.134% and Keiko Fujimori, from Fuerza Popular, 49.866%. Between the two there is a thin thread of 50,000 votes.

In fact, the National Office of Electoral Processes concluded on June 10 the processing of 100% of the minutes of the second round, in a count that put Castillo in first place with a difference of votes held in one hand.

That day, the ONPE announced that the leftist Castillo reached 50.198% of the valid votes and Keiko Fujimori 49.802%; a difference of 69,546 votes.

Why does the count continue? Because the records that were observed need to be counted.

Nullity petitions

Fujimori’s party did hundreds from nullity petitions that question the validity of some 200,000 votes, in a strategy that recalls Donald Trump’s insistent attempts to challenge Joe Biden for victory after last year’s US elections, claiming a “stolen election.”

Without providing reliable evidence of the accusation, as Trump did last year, Fujimori daughter presented a veritable avalanche of claims for blur about 200 thousand votes, many more than the difference that separates it from the heterodox Castle.



Duel: Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori. Photo: AFP

Three weeks

As published this Tuesday, the newspaper Trade from Lima, we will have to wait at least three weeks more to know the results. That is how long it will take to review the disputed minutes and answer the appeals. With a favorable wind, we will have to wait until the end of the month for Peruvians to know who will govern them for the next five years.

In a note signed by Sebastian Ortiz Martínez, El Comercio warns from its own sources that the authorities of the National Elections Jury (JNE) estimate that by the end of this month or beginning of July the results of the second round will be announced.



Keiko Fujimori supporters protest in Lima. Photo: EFE

Always according to El Comercio, it is not only necessary to review the objections made by Fujimori’s party. The people of Castillo also presented their claims, thereby there are a total of 1,090 requests for invalidity of interposed voting tables: 148 for Peru Libre; and 942 by Fuerza Popular.

Not all claims were submitted on time. The “deadline” for the presentation of objections expired at eight o’clock on Wednesday night of last week. Until then, 270 claims had been filed. The rest were late. And according to El Comercio, Fujimorismo continues to raise nullity requests. That is why the total number scales hourly to more than a thousand.

What would happen to those requests? When presented after hours, they should be declared inadmissible. But, at the same time, they must be reviewed and that takes time, something that Fujimori seems to be searching.

“The legal representatives of the parties have access to the system and continue to raise requests for annulment, and they do so out of time. For transparency, the JEE upload them and that is why 1,094 in total appear, but it is likely that 80% of these requests ended up being declared inadmissible in the first instance, ”the sources told El Comercio.



Fujimori followers light candles in Lima. Photo: EFE

What will follow then is a battle: Popular Force has already made it clear that will appeal as much as possible, that is to say, it will combat each appeal for annulment that is rejected by the electoral juries.

In the last two presidential elections in Peru, the results were long in coming, but there were never so many objections like now.

El Comercio de Lima recalls that in the 2016 elections, the proclamation of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was held on June 28; while, in 2011, Ollanta Humala received his credentials as president-elect on June 23.

What chances does Fujimori have of turning the difference with his rival?

Journalist Ángel Páez wrote in Clarion days ago from Lima that Keiko Fujimori is further from victory and closer to jail.



Pedro Castillo’s supporters during a support march in Lima on Saturday. Photo: AP

“Keiko Fujimori is dedicated to tarnishing the result of the ballot because it appears adverse,” he wrote. And he quoted the head of the National Office of Electoral Processes, Piero Corvetto, when on Thursday of last week he stated that the election was “safe, quiet, clean and transparent”.

For Páez, it will not be very easy for Keiko Fujimori to show that there was fraud “because the evidence of alleged machinations of representatives of Peru Libre, Pedro Castillo’s party, to snatch votes from Keiko Fujimori, lack veracity“.

The specialist in Electoral Law José Naupari told El Comercio that if the parties present different arguments in their appeals, the Electoral Jury must analyze each case in a particular way.

With which, Naupari argued, the estimate on when the results will be known in Peru, made from the JNE “It’s realistic”, because there will be a “high number of appeals”.

ap