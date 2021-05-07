Buying the media, having a corrupt judge as a friend or hiding money in tax havens can help you quickly become a “President”, at least a popular board game that explodes the worst face of politicians in campaign in Peru.

“Nowadays, it is easier to win by being dishonest, it is more real”, says, in an interview Javier Zapata, the creator of this board game that has faced players for 20 years in a fierce campaign for the presidential seat and that now lives a new golden age with an update inspired by the hectic political life of the country.

As if the politicians had repeated themselves, over and over again, each of the most questioned and sanctioned edges of the candidates are present in the cards that each of the players receives to start the game.

To the classic “gambles” such as having accounts in Switzerland, denouncing illegitimate children, control of the media or the well-known friendship with a corrupt judge, others such as “vaccinate” or the very “vacancy” have been added, key elements of Peruvian political life of these times.

Photograph given this Friday by Javier Zapata, creator of “Presidente”. Photo: EFE

“Before, the most dishonest plays were very punished, but now it is more real because a dishonest play makes you fast forward, that being honest “, admits Zapata, who is dedicated to the publisher of books and Juggling games.

Money and power by votes

Between two and five players they can dispute the Presidency in a game that lasts no more than 20 minutes and the mechanics is to win more votes, “but through obtaining money and power”, in the middle of “attacks and armor that allow you to protect yourself from the attacks of others “, specifies the creator.

In this campaign, for example, the candidate who obtains the control letter from the television channels is practically assured of success because “it gives you 7% of the votes, it is the maximum they can win in a single move,” he says.

There is also the letter from ‘I inaugurate half-done works’, which reflects the resignation of the elector that “if they are going to steal the same, at least they should do some work,” Zapata adds.

East engineer, who worked for ten years in an innovation and entrepreneurship center, recognizes that reality can surpass imagination because “now we are among the worst evil, we are not only stealing but doing works, but not taking away many things” .

This is how he alluded to the imminent second electoral round between the right-wing Keiko Fujimori, accused of serious acts of corruption, and the leftist Pedro Castillo, some of whose proposals collide with the rule of law.

The Fujimori factor

Precisely, what is one of the best-selling games in Peru was created by Zapata at the end of 2000, when the father of the current candidate, Alberto Fujimori, resigned from the presidency of Peru in the middle of a huge scandal of corruption.

With the electoral processes that followed, the game has also been updating its versions to introduce changes in its cards, such as having a ‘inexplicable bank account in Switzerland’, that at that time could be attributed to some close to Fujimori.

This card evolved to be “an inexplicable bank account in Costa Rica”, such as the one that linked former President Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006) – under house arrest in the US while waiting to be extradited to Peru -, until the current one of “an inexplicable account in a tax haven”, generic, “for that can work for all cases “, assures Zapata.

Toledo is also alluded to in an attack letter such as that of ‘sign your goals’, after he initially refused to acknowledge an extramarital daughter.

The vacancy and quarantine letter

With the latest electoral process, the creator released a latest version of the game in April with 17 new cards to add to the original deck of 80.

That of “vacancy” reflects the very serious political crisis of last year in which Peru came to dismiss two leaders – Martín Vizcarra and Manuel Merino – in less than 10 days.

In addition, this version of the game brings a fearsome letter, the quarantine, where “everyone loses money, even the one who plays it, so they have to see when you play it so as not to lose so much,” says Zapata.

However, the update It has also reflected how ephemeral that the parties and candidates, given that the letter that said ‘you burned’, alluding to the former candidate Julio Guzmán who fled an apparent romantic date when a fire broke out, no longer makes much sense since it did not even reach the 5% of votes.

For Zapata, his creation is a cartoon Faced with the impossibility of changing things in politics, because with humor you can make people point out what is wrong and be more aware.

“We laugh, but we also cry a little when we see those attitudes,” he stressed.

By Mónica Martínez, EFE

ap