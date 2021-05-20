From soccer stars like Jefferson Farfan Even cultural celebrities such as Mario Vargas Llosa: Pedro Castillo (left) and Keiko Fujimori (right) have placed their presidential aspirations in the hands of public figures in the face of the polarized and uncertain second round of the Peru elections.

Given the clumsiness and little will of both to attract undecided voters, who see in them two lousy options, These popular personalities and various civil society groups have taken sides to try to tip the balance.

The choice is not easy for Peruvians, who must choose between Castillo’s reformism, which promises a new Constitution and change the economic model with the nationalization of natural resources, or the continuity of the prosecuted Fujimori, who if she wins, would evade a 30 years in prison for money laundering.

The daughter and political heir of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and who has promised to pardon, It is the one that has added the most wills of public figures since it is slightly below Castillo in the voting intention polls.

The Peruvian team takes sides

Thus, the candidate of the Fujimori party Fuerza Popular has signed for her campaign a dozen players of the Peruvian team, whose white and red shirt the applicant has put on to ask that they not vote for her but for the country.

With videos published simultaneously on social networks, the footballers were very careful in do not mention Keiko Fujimori’s name, although the call to vote for her was more than evident.

“I vote for freedom. I say no to communism”, is the message that the players of the national soccer team gave in unison, including some of the stature of Jefferson Farfán, who were appreciated reading the same text before the camera.

Most of them belong to the same representative agency, which has supposedly strongly insisted to the players to publish these videos, according to local sports journalists.

Vargas Llosa, from enemy to Keiko’s godfather

The actor Christian Meier, the marathon runner Inés Melchor and the dancer Vania Masías also did the same, although perhaps the signing of Keiko most influential of all is the writer Mario Vargas Llosa.

The Nobel Prize winner, once a staunch enemy of Fujimori, has now become, in opposition to the leftist option, Keiko’s greatest godfather, on whom in 2016 he said to vote for her “it would be suicide” because it represents “everything that the Fujimori dictatorship meant.”

Keiko’s campaign does not lack music either, from the hand of Mario Hart, car driver, model and now also a singer, with a trap with more references to Venezuela than Peru.

“If we are already free, if we already have democracy. Why lose it at this point? A dictatorship is not a joke. In Venezuela things are hard, too in Argentina, Bolivia and Cuba. (…) I don’t want us to fall into misery. I want my country full of glory, “says Hart’s song lyrics.

If it is about music, Castillo has a whole legion of singers in front of the Andean folk music which are the most vivid expression of the deep popular and rural support that this teacher and union leader has, and among the multitude of huaynos and cumbias in honor of Castillo, that of Dayan Flor stands out.

“Brother, it is time for you to wake up. The corrupt people of Peru are attacking us. We live oppressed. Our wealth is taken from the country. With Pedro, we will progress. With Pedro, we will advance. Word of teacher, hope of Peru. And of his people lives poverty. Those who have more do not want change, “intons Dayan Flor.

At the moment the best known figures who support Castillo come from outside, thanks to the support expressed by former Uruguayan presidents, José Mujica; and from Bolivia, Evo Morales.

At the national level, he is supported by scientists such as the renowned Modesto Montoya, who has become part of his technical team, as well as the retired prosecutor Avelino Guillén, who obtained the conviction against former President Fujimori.

Antifujimorism is rekindled

In favor of Castillo also plays the antifujimorismo, led by a group of social organizations and civil collectives defenders of transparency and human rights that, without campaigning openly in favor of the candidate of the Peru Libre party, strongly ask that Keiko not be voted on.

There are entities such as the National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDDHH) and the collective Not Keiko (NAK), and well-known national television faces such as actress Mónica Sánchez, who were already mobilized in both 2011 and 2016 when Fujimori also reached the second round of the presidential elections.

With even more than two weeks ahead of the campaign, all these supports will continue to be produced until June 6th, the day of the decisive vote to which more than 25 million Peruvians are summoned to the polls.

