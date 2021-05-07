Facebook deleted 80 accounts from that social network and another 6 from Instagram that were linked to people last April. “associated with the Popular Force party”by Keiko Fujimori, presidential candidate in Peru.

According to a monthly report by the company, these accounts “were aimed at national audiences” in the Andean country and were found as part of an internal investigation into “inauthentic behaviors coordinated in the region before the elections. “

In Facebook jargon, that term is used for attempts to manipulate public debate for a strategic purpose, for which the use of fake accounts Concealing the identity of the senders of the message is essential.

Thus, with these fake accounts, it was deliberately sought mislead the public about who was behind them.

In its report, the Californian company pointed out that the closed accounts are linked “to people associated with the Fuerza Popular party and people employed by Alfagraf, an advertising firm in Peru”.

During the past month, the company also removed 80 other Facebook accounts, 12 pages, five groups and three Peruvian Instagram accounts “pointing” to the northern Peruvian region of Ancash, which were found as part of its internal investigation “on alleged inauthentic behaviors coordinated in the region prior to the Peruvian elections” .

Although in that case it was not specified what the objective of this coordination was, Facebook indicated that it linked it “to an entity” known as Marketing Político Elohim.

The content of the closed pages poured criticism of the regional government, accusations of corruption and candidates for Congress from various parties.

Keiko Fujimori was second in the first electoral round. Photo The Trade

The deleted accounts

Regarding the Fujimori accounts, the content detected by Facebook was focused on political content that replicated messages from party candidates or criticized their opponents.

“Whenever we complete our investigation, we took action at the beginning of April, before the Peruvian elections. We found this network as part of our investigation into suspicious inauthentic behavior, “the company said.

Although “the people” behind the network “tried to hide their identities and their coordination,” the Facebook investigation found “ties to individuals associated with the Fuerza Popular party and individuals employed by Alfagraf, an advertising company in Peru.”

Pedro Castillo, Keiko Fujimori’s rival in the presidential ballot. Photo Gian Masko / AFP

Anonymous advertising

In Peru, Keiko Fujimori, a right-wing political heir to her father Alberto Fujimori, a former president sentenced to 25 years in prison for human rights violations and corruption, and the leftist teacher are facing Pedro Castillo.

The highly polarized campaign was already marked by the appearance in Lima of a series of very expensive advertisements asking Peruvians “don’t vote for communism”, defend the economic model, and prevent Peru from becoming “Cuba or Venezuela.”

Those are Recurring sayings in the Fujimori campaign against Castillo, whom he systematically accuses of being a “communist”

At the moment, no one has yet been held responsible for the campaign, which remains anonymous despite requests from organizations such as the Transparency Association for its promoter to be revealed.

According to Peruvian regulations, a contribution to a candidate’s campaign, such as advertising payment, must be recorded or else it will incur an irregularity.

With information from EFE

DB