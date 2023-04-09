The Brazilian president of the power plant Itaipu Binationall, Enio Verri, has a challenge ahead: balancing diplomatic relations with Paraguay to ensure the best negotiations in the renewal of the call Annex C of the hydroelectric treaty, which establishes the financial bases for the commercialization of energy between the two countries and which should be reviewed by the 50th anniversary of the decree that made official the partnership between Brazil and Paraguay in the enterprise, completed in August 2023.

But, in addition to negotiations on the sale of Paraguayan energy to Brazil, the focus of Itaipu investments projected by the Brazilian government on environmental and social policies may conflict with the conservative view of the government of the neighboring country – especially if the Paraguayan presidential elections define the continuity current political strand in power.

Optimistic, Verri is based on the historically established relations between Brazil and Paraguay since the birth of the Itaipu treaty. “In these 50 years we have always achieved great achievements in our agreements. And as the word says, in an ‘agreement’, each one gives up something so that this can be built”, he says, in an exclusive interview with People’s Gazette.

“What I’m absolutely sure of is that Paraguay has no interest in creating problems in an agreement like this, and much less Brazil. That’s why I believe it will be a good construction”. Brazilian president of the Itaipu Binacional plant, Enio Verri

Itaipu is responsible for producing about 86% of the energy that the neighboring country consumes. Under the treaty, each of the two countries is entitled to half of the hydroelectric generation, an amount that far exceeds Paraguayan consumption and which resulted in the agreement to sell the surplus exclusively to Brazil.

With the revision of Annex C, both the value of commercialized energy and the sales methods can be revised, depending on Paraguayan anxieties about the issue. In 2007, during the second presidential term of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Paraguay claimed changes in the rules for energy supply. At the time, the claim was for availability to sell to third parties and at higher prices.

The possibility of making the sale more flexible was never granted. According to the agreement, Paraguay sells energy directly to Eletrobras distributors, but the review should bring up again the expectation of commercialization with other countries or in the free energy market (in which the purchase of energy takes place by free agreement between the generator and final costumer).

In the meantime, other crises also permeated the negotiations between the two countries involving Itaipu. In 2019, an agreement that provided for the purchase of energy by Paraguay under conditions considered unfavorable to the country even resulted in a threat of impeachment to Paraguayan President Mario Abdo (Colorado).

As per the agreement, Paraguay paid part of the debt for the construction of the hydroelectric plant financed by Brazil, paying the debt in the value of the energy, when it needed to contract more energy than expected (the so-called guaranteed energy), the value was cheaper, since in the sale surplus amounts did not include the debt. And the agreement provided that the Paraguayan government would contract more guaranteed energy gradually in the following years, instead of opting for contracting the extra energy, at better prices. The fact generated revolt of the population and the agreement was cancelled.

Surplus energy generated that goes to Paraguay must be sold to Brazil. Neighboring country has already tried to make rules more flexible in the past, without success, but should take advantage of the revision of the agreement for that. | Alexandre Marchetti/Itaipu Binacional

Presidential elections add to the scenario

Added to this background, Enio Verri’s management at Itaipu assumes with the proximity of the presidential elections in paraguay. On April 30, the population goes to the polls and the two candidates initially favored for the election, Santiago Peña, from the ruling Colorado party, center-right, and Efraín Alegre, from the Concertación Nacional coalition, liberal with progressive alliances, can now run with a third possibility.

Second report released at the end of March by the newspaper La Naciónthe latest polls published by the consultancy Multitarget place the left-wing candidate of the Cruzada Nacional, Paraguayo Cubas (known as Payo Cubas), in second place in the electoral preferences.

Penã would be in first and Alegre in third. Cubas has been gaining strength with the intentions of votes from small farmers who support land reform, but even in the capital, Asunción, it is advancing in the polls.

The polls released in early April by Atlas/Intel show Peña and Alegre still in the lead, with a technical tie between the two – although with a slight advantage for the Liberal candidate.

Even with Paraguay’s historical bias, which traditionally keeps conservative right-wing governments in power (the exception was the progressive Fernando Lugo, who governed from 2008 to 2012), and with the possibility that Santiago Peña perpetuates the policy in vogue in the country, the The Brazilian president of Itaipu knows that he will have to sit down at the table to plead for the best deal, and he delegates the prospect of success in the negotiations to history.

“President Lula has a more developmentalist, more interventionist bias, and historically the Paraguayan government has a more liberal perspective. But regardless of these differences in the Lula and Dilma (PT) period, we always got along very well.”

Regardless of the election, Enio Verri seems not to guide the discussion of Itaipu agreements to the results of the elections in Paraguay. “Undoubtedly the most successful experience in the world of integration is Itaipu. And I don’t think it will be any different now, even after the elections”, he anticipates.

However, it seems certain that, if Cubas has a chance of winning in Paraguay, it can carry out a government that is more focused on socio-environmental demands, coinciding with the trends of the Brazilian government and with the plans for Itaipu investments.

“Of course, it is a new government, and the population that chooses this new government will also choose their priorities, where they will direct their investments. So it will depend a lot on what the new government elected by the Paraguayan population thinks to talk to us”, evaluates Verri.

More investments in socio-environmental and less in works

Another issue on which Verri is betting to reach a better agreement for the negotiations of Annex C of the Itaipu treaty with Paraguay is in the social demands from the neighboring country. With different economic characteristics and a much smaller size than Brazil (Paraguay has 7 million inhabitants), the division of the US$ 2 billion that will result from “leftovers” for paying off the debt for building the plant should be significant for Paraguay. And, for the Brazilian executive at Itaipu, the US$1 billion allocated to Paraguayans would be a priority for topics such as health and education, to the detriment of infrastructure.

This would go in the same direction as the focus of Itaipu’s investments on social and environmental initiatives on the Brazilian side. According to Verri, as recommended as priorities in the treaty itself, social policies should gain strength in this administration, with loss of space for investment in infrastructure works.

“It is my priority, keeping the order that is in the Itaipu treaty: the environmental, social and infrastructure issue. We do not intend to continue previous practices. I’m not saying they’re wrong, even because it was from an elected government that chose a policy, it’s normal. Now it’s another government. And we understand that politics is at the service of people’s lives, ”he says.

With that, he promises to resume funding policies for community associations, family farming, recycling and assistance work. And, at the same time, he adds that he will promote technological innovation through the Itaipu Technological Park (PTI). “We are going to carry out concurrent, long-term work with regard to competitiveness and innovation and, at the same time, in emergency care for people’s quality of life, qualification of the workforce and construction of a fairer social relationship”, says, guaranteeing that the new focus of investments will not imply in the suspension of works started or already contracted that Itaipu has foreseen until 2025.

While all the agendas are concentrated in the field of speculation, of the questions that will be brought to the negotiations between the two countries, the only fact is that, before the expiration of the agreement and the effective deliberations, nothing can be taken for granted. “This is the scenario we have. If Annex C takes us to another drawing, it’s a negotiation. And negotiation is not known how it ends”.