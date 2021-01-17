Abbas plans to hold presidential elections at the end of July. It is unlikely to happen. However, the question of succession could be clarified.

Regardless of whether the Palestinian presidential election will take place in the end or not, Mahmoud Abbas made one of his wisest and most responsible decisions by announcing a specific election date. In the remaining weeks it has to be clarified who will succeed him. Fatah would do well to make a quick decision. Even if the signs are currently not favorable for the democratic balloting, a lot can still happen before summer.

In order to win the election, the party must stand united. Internal power struggles were one of the reasons for the defeat in the last election. Clarifying the question of succession while Abbas is still alive and in office could also prevent bloodshed. It is also high time that the president, who will be 85 years old in a few weeks, vacated his post to make room for the “young guard” who have been waiting for their chance for decades and are not that young anymore.

According to current survey results 66 percent of Palestinians want Abbas to resign soon. The old president has been ruling his people by decree without a mandate for over ten years. Abbas muzzles critics or allows them to be prosecuted as his strongest adversary Mohammed Dahlan, who had to flee into exile but is still considered a potential candidate. Dahlan, once unscrupulous intelligence chief in the Gaza Strip and archenemy of Hamas, now plays an essential role in bringing the Palestinian Islamists closer to parts of Fatah.

Marwan Barghuti is also committed to overcoming the internal Palestinian conflict. He is considered the most promising politician for the presidency. The only problem is that Barghouti is serving life imprisonment in Israel. In any case, the time until the election promises to be exciting. Unless, which is as improbable as it is devastating, Abbas wanted to compete again himself.