In Northern Cyprus, Erdoğan’s governor Tatar was elected with a narrow majority. That doesn’t bode well for the dispute over the oil and gas discoveries.

The presidential elections in the north Cypriot, internationally not recognized Turkish part of the Mediterranean island led to a poor peacebuilding result. With the nationalist Ersin Tatar, a man who won the leadership position of the Turkish Cypriots last Sunday, albeit narrowly, who thinks little or nothing of negotiations with the Greek Cypriots.

One of the reasons why the dispute between Turkey, Greece and other Mediterranean countries has escalated so much in recent months is precisely the division of Cyprus and the unresolved political situation on the island.

Cyprus is a member of the European Union, and the Greek Cypriot government, which represents around 800,000 of the island’s 1 million inhabitants, is the internationally recognized government of Cyprus. But she has nothing to report on the northern third of the island, where around 200,000 Turkish Cypriots have lived since the division in 1974.

When large gas and oil reserves were discovered around Cyprus, the Cypriot government issued drilling licenses without considering the Turkish part of the island. Since then, Turkish President Erdoğan has been using this as an opportunity to send his own exploration ships into Cypriot waters, ostensibly to secure the Turks of Cyprus their share of the coming wealth.

A solution to the dispute over raw materials in the eastern Mediterranean would be decidedly easier if the Greek and Turkish Cypriots overcame the division of the island and came back to a common government. In contrast to the previous president, the left-wing Mustafa Akıncı, Sunday’s election winner, the right-wing Ersin Tatar, is no longer ready to do so. He relies on Erdoğan and, if necessary, a union with the Turkish mother country instead of talks with the Cypriots on the other side of the demarcation line. Further voltages are programmed with it.