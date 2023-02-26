You Nigerians went to the polls this Saturday (25) to choose their new president. Despite expectations, the result of the polls should only be known in the coming days. In one of the best possibilities, evaluate some international agencies, the result could be known this Sunday night, but others speak in up to three days for data consolidation.

Receive the main news from Paraná by WhatsApp

The most populous country in Africa and the continent’s largest economy chooses the president’s successor Muhammadu Buhariin power since 2015.

Voting day proceeded without major incidents, but marred by delays at some polling stations.

A Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which prepared more than 170,000 polling centers across the country and registered nearly 93.5 million potential voters, announced that it would keep the polls open until 2:30 pm (local time, 10:30 am Brasilia time).

However, many of them closed much later after experiencing delays in opening, causing voter frustration.

the president of INECMahmud Yakubu, acknowledged these errors and attributed them to logistical failures, but guaranteed that all people who arrived at the polling stations before the polls closed were able to exercise their right to vote.

“We were unable to open some polling stations in time due to logistical problems that persist despite our efforts. (…) Although there are some complaints here and there, we have handed out millions of ballot papers and result sheets,” Yakubu told reporters.

In addition, Yakubu reported at least one attack by suspected terrorists against INEC officials in Borno state (northeast), one of the strongholds of jihadist groups Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

According to the chairman of the electoral commission, as-yet-unidentified gunmen fired today at the offices of this institution in the city of Gwoza.

Who’s in contention

in total, 18 candidates are running for the presidency, but polls indicate that only three have a real chance of winning: the Muslim Bola Tinubu, candidate of the ruling Congress of All Progressives (APC); Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); and the Christian Peter Obi, from the Labor Party.

This Saturday’s early riser was the Labor candidate, who went to his polling center in Agulu, the most populous city in the state of Anambra (of which he was governor), early in the morning and proved sure of victory in statements to the press.

Tinubu, who voted in Ikeja (within Lagos state), was also optimistic.

“I worked harder than any other candidate in this country (during the campaign). I think the Nigerians will reward me”, said the APC representative, who guaranteed that he will not rest and solve the economic challenges and other problems faced by Nigeria.

In turn, Abukakar cast his vote in Yola, capital of Adamawa (northeast), his home state.

“I’ve already voted and I hope to be victorious. So far there have been no problems during the electoral process, but we have to continue monitoring the progress of the vote,” he declared.

President Buhari, who is ending his second consecutive four-year term allowed by the constitution, voted in the city of Daura.

“By the grace of God, the APC will win from Daura to Lagos. I am sure of that”, highlighted the president at the end of his term.

Security

To ensure election security, the Nigerian police deployed more than 301,900 security officers across the country.

In addition, a delegation of observers from the European Union (EU) and another from the African Union (AU) inspected the vote.

“The EU recognizes that Nigeria is one of the most important countries, not only in the region or in Africa, but in the whole world,” said the head of the European mission, MEP Barry Andrews, in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The winner of these elections will inherit a nation plagued by growing insecurity in some parts of the territory, with constant attacks by criminal gangs that kidnap civilians for lucrative ransoms, as well as jihadist groups and pro-independence rebels.

It will still have to face the devaluation of the local currency (naira), galloping inflation and high unemployment, despite Nigeria standing out as the largest oil producer in Africa