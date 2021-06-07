Morena, the party of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has won another victory in the general legislative, municipal and governor elections in 17 states, held in Mexico on Sunday.

It is an important achievement for Obrador – the historical leader of the Mexican left although his policies in power they have been difficult to catalog– at a time of serious health, social and economic crisis that has taken its toll on other Latin American governments.

However, Obrador is complicated by the possibility of undertaking reforms to the Constitution, which require two thirds of the deputies.

However, Morena and her two partners in the alliance ‘Together we make history’ they have not reached the two-thirds majority in Congress needed to carry out the constitutional changes the president intends to achieve.

Results

Morena won between 35% and 36% of the votes in the congressional elections, and together with her two allies from the Together We Make History alliance, she will reach 43%.

Queues to vote in Guerrero. Photo: AFP

According to the first estimates, the Morena alliance could reach some 290 out of 500 seats in the lower house of Congress against 219 of the alliance of opposition parties, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the National Action Party (PAN) and the former left-wing party, the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

The “everything against Morena” is an indication of the enormous power accumulated by AMLO and Morena as well as the desire to prevent it from consolidating even more. That is why there will be satisfaction in many institutions in Mexico – especially the National Electoral Institute, which has been the target of criticism from Morena – that electoral support seems to have peaked.

Victories

Of course, López Obrador’s party achieved important victories in the elections for state governorships and was expected to win in ten new states. This will facilitate AMLO’s work, which to date it has clashed with many regional powers.

A very significant victory was scored in Baja California where Marina del Pilar is already the third woman to reach the governorship of a Mexican state.

Alfredo Durazo, the close collaborator of López Obrador in the executive, took the victory in Sonora, another northern state, the richest part of Mexico that has been the political territory of the conservative National Action (PAN).

Morerena won also in Sinaloa. But in the other important state of northern Mexico, Nuevo León, with its rich industrial capital of Monterrey, the candidate of the Citizen Movement prevailed. In southern states like Guerrero and, perhaps, Campeche, Morena was the favorite to take over the governorships.

Setbacks

The most worrying thing for Morena and the president is that their majority in Congress It will depend on the Green party that despite its name, it is a notorious vehicle of clientelist politics.

“The green party sells very dearly,” said a commentator on a talk show on the Televisa channel. Like Lula in Brazil. AMLO runs the risk of being weighed down by his own political partners.

Another setback for López Obrador was the results in various municipalities of the megalopolis of Mexico City where Morena has lost five of the mayoralties that he had won in the landslide triumph of 2018.

This may hurt the chances of the president of the government of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum to be Morena’s candidate in the next presidential elections.

Few doubt that López Obrador – who maintains the 60% support in the polls – be the main explanation for the victory of Together we will make history.

AMLO has maintained its popularity especially among the voters of low rent whose ranks have swelled during the pandemic with more than 10 million new poor in recent months.

But AMLO’s polarizing style may have cost many voters in the professional middle classes.

By Andy Robinson Valladolid, Yucatán. The vanguard

