The hypothesis seemed far-fetched. Political fantasy. Thrown there at the end of August to make noise. And yet that’s not the case at all. The idea that Giorgia Meloni could go to early political elections, to take advantage of the enormous consensus that she has in the country today, was launched by Luigi Bisignani in La Piazza of Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica and today it is taken up by a prominent editorialist like Marcello Sorgi in La Stampa, who writes: “Perhaps it is also for this reason that in these days, among the rumors circulating, encouraged by the growing difficulties economic, there is also that of a dissolution of the Chambers and a combination of European and regional policies, in an election day in which everyone would put all their stakes at stake”.

Bisignani himself, contacted by Affaritaliani.it, increases the dose. “Of course this hypothesis exists, as Sorgi also writes. And mine is not an impression but a concrete possibility that is slowly maturing in high, very high circles of the Brothers of Italy”, explains the man he knows very well the power of the Roman palaces.

“The Prime Minister is a thoroughbred and even yesterday’s statement on the attack on her sister Arianna and her family was not a coincidence but prepares the ground for a return to the polls for political elections.” According to Bisignani “the hypothesis is that Meloni will present herself at the elections this time alone and without allies to exploit the high consensus that she still has in the country and get 40% of the votes and then go to Parliament and govern with whoever is there “. But when are the polls? In June with the European Championships? “I don’t think so,” says Bisignani. “I think before, immediately after the economic maneuver. Already in March. He must act quickly and time is a key element in this strategy. He must play all the cards he has now.”

On the record all members of the majority, including FdI, categorically deny it. But qualified sources from the prime minister’s party, pressed by Affaritaliani.itthey let it be known that “if the allies ‘mess’ on the Budget Law the hypothesis could then become real and concrete”. The key point is precisely the maneuver and the economic difficulties, as Sorgi and Bisignani explain. If Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani are not satisfied and if they continue to push for unsustainable measures from the of the public accounts, the prime minister is ready to make a light maneuver and turn the tables to go to the vote.

In conclusion, this is not the most likely scenario at the moment. But many clues prove it. The debate on the maneuver will be decisive. “Either Lega and Forza Italia calm down or Meloni really thinks about it and breaks with the allies”, FdI explains rigorously with the microphone turned off. Not only that, the continuous landings of migrants risk weakening the relative majority party and therefore we must act quickly, also given the closure of Germany and France on immigration. A puzzle that is slowly coming together and which could dramatically lead to the vote already at the end of winter. And Mattarella? “There is no other majority in this Parliament and the Quirinale knows this very well. Period”, they always explain from FdI. We’ll see, the next few weeks will be decisive.

