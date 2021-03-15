THERE WILL BE ELECTIONS IN THE COMMUNITY OF MADRID ON MAY 4

The Eighth Section of the Contentious Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice has rejected the precautionary measure of suspension urged by the lawyers of the Madrid Assembly regarding of the Decree 15/2021, of March 10, of the President of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of dissolution of the Assembly and call for elections for May 4.

The court understands that the power to call elections is “validly exercised from the moment it signs the dissolution decree and call for elections, without prejudice to the fact that the effectiveness of this electoral call is displayed once the repeated decree has been published in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid (BOCM) “, according to legal sources.

This is how they extract it from the literal interpretation of the provisions of article 21 of the Statute of Autonomy and of article 1.1 of Law 5/1990, which states that the power granted to the Presidency is “agreeing” on the early dissolution of the Assembly.

“Thus exercised by the Presidency of the Community of Madrid such statutory power of early dissolution of the Madrid Assembly, complying with the requirements legally and statutory imposed for the adoption of such an agreement, the validity and effectiveness of the corresponding decree cannot be compromised by the subsequent presentation of one or more motions of censure“, pick up the car, which is liable to appeal before the Supreme Court.