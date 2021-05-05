“Have you already noted that This was not about democracy against fascism but about left against right?”, Ironizes about the elections in the Community of Madrid that gave the Popular Party (PP) the best result in the last ten years, the political philosopher Daniel Innerarity, director of the Institute of Democratic Governance, Globernance, and professor of Political Philosophy.

The day after the elections, which, even in times of a pandemic, summoned 76 percent of Madrilenians, winners and losers make their own reading of the results.

An exultant PP, which will be able to seat 65 deputies in the regional Parliament -35 more than those obtained in the 2019 elections- interprets the victory in a national key and is excited about unseating President Pedro Sánchez de la Moncloa while the PSOE, hacked by the worst numbers of votes obtained at the regional level since 1995, it lowers intensity to the triumph of the right.

“They are results of Madrid that stay in Madrid,” said this Wednesday the government spokesperson and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero.

The head of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, hit by the numbers of the PSOE in Madrid. Photo EFE

The Madrid PSOE, however, is bleeding to death: went from having 37 seats in the Madrid Assembly to 24. “This result does not represent the whole of Spain,” said on the election night the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE and Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Abalos.

Socialists analyze moving chips, especially at the regional level in Madrid, and perhaps polish the environment of President Sánchez with more political than technical cadres, but the rumor of a possible electoral advance is today light years away from the thoughts of the head of government who, by dint of concessions to pro-independence and nationalists, he wove a delicate network of parliamentary support that, for now, allows him to continue governing.

Offensive

“(Madrid) is the zero kilometer of political alternation in Spain”said this Wednesday the president of the PP, Pablo Casado. According to him, the Madrid wave will become a national tide.

“The countdown to sanchismo has begun,” the party’s deputy secretary for Communication, Pablo Montesinos, reinforced.

The PP wants to convince the Spanish that he managed to reunite the center-right capturing the vote of Citizens, which had 26 deputies in the Madrid Assembly and remained outside the autonomous Parliament.

The vote of the left, meanwhile, did not change sides but migrated to Más Madrid, a young force that brings fresh and renewed air.

“It would be unfair to award the Spanish decision to Madrid, but Madrid is not on Mars, it is in Spain and it has an impact,” admitted Iñigo Errejón, former partner of Pablo Iglesias at Podemos and current leader of Más Madrid.

The PSOE was equaled in benches, but outnumbered in votes, by Más Madrid, which was born as a detachment of the United We Can of Iglesias, who at dawn this Wednesday sentenced the expiration date of his political life.

The heart of Iglesias, who resigned from the vice-presidency that it cost him so much to scratch Pedro Sánchez in the coalition government that they finally formed at the beginning of last year to be the face of Podemos in the Community of Madrid, could not bear that such a heroic feat would give as a result just three more meager deputies who will join the 7 that he already had his party in the Madrid Assembly.

At the national level, Podemos was an alternative to protest that made political the “everyone leaves”. He lived off the reactivity towards other parties and was opposed by all, including his partner in the government of Spain, the PSOE de Sánchez.

The former leader of Podemos avoided assessing whether or not these elections are a preview of what will happen at the national level but predicted: “I predict that the institutional disloyalty of the Community of Madrid towards the State government and towards other institutions it is going to intensify ”.

From the extreme right of Vox, its president, Santiago Abascal, insisted on Wednesday that he will facilitate the investiture of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, current president of Madrid and winner at the polls on Tuesday, although he clarified that his boss, the leader of the PP, is wrong when interpreting the electoral result in the Madrid autonomy with a partisan mentality.

In a continent that is radicalizing to the right, Will Madrid be the starting point of the political trend that will filter the rest of Spain?

Madrid. Correspondent