AYUSO: “PABLO IGLESIAS IS FINISHED”

The president of the Community, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has maintained that he does not want to dedicate “a minute” to the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, and has transferred that “Madrid will be the one who puts an end to it“to its political history.

“I think Pablo Iglesias is finished and I’m not going to spend a minute on him“, he has answered the journalists, asked about the criticisms that the second vice president of the Government has poured on his model.

After visiting the new restaurant area of ​​the Xanadú shopping center, Ayuso has declared that he has nothing to say to her. “He has to campaign. I will not be the one to feed a character, and a candidacy, which above all does not represent at all what I want for Madrid, “he remarked.

Thus, he has stated that she does not want for Madrid the “partners from the ETA environment or the independentists want, for example, in Catalonia.” In this sense, she has said that she does not want the region to “burn the streets, destroy jobs, or the riots or revolutions that are causing the members of Iglesias.”

“My project and yours have absolutely nothing to do. I am convinced that Madrid will be the one who puts an end to the political history of Pablo Iglesias, “he said.