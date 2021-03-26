THE TOP 10 PLACES ON ANGEL GABILONDO’S LIST

With the 4M On the horizon, President Pedro Sánchez is working closely with the Ángel Gabilondo’s team In order to win the elections and form a government, they were already the most voted list in the last Community elections.

Sánchez seeks two objectives: to rejuvenate the socialist bench, with an average age of 55, to win the urban vote, and to lay the foundations for a future project for 2023, if the right governs the Community again. Thus, the list directed by Ángel Gabilondo would be made up of:

1. Ángel Gabilondo.

2. Hana Jalloul, Migration Expert.

3. Pilar Llop, president of the Senate.

4. Juan Lobato, mayor of Soto del Real.

5. Irene Lozano, from the CSD.

6. Mónica Carazo, Deputy Mayor of Rivas

7. Jesús Ángel Celada (44), general director of Disability Policies.

8. Manuela Villa, responsible for content at Matadero.

9. Pilar Sánchez Acera, spokesperson for the Parliament of the Community of Madrid.

10. José Cepeda, spokesman for the Parliament of the Community of Madrid.