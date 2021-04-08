THE 4M WILL BE A RECORD OF PARTICIPATION

The electoral experts, Ignacio Varela and Narciso Michavila, analyze the factors that will determine the result of the Madrid elections, and predict a massive participation on May 4 in early elections in the Community of Madrid.

The role of the pandemic

Varela and Michavila understand that “the pandemic is the nuclear issue of these elections”, Since, as the analyst from El Confidencial points out,“ in the background is the Diaz Ayuso’s attempt to plebiscite his management model against that of the Government of Sánchez ”.

“More than half of the people of Madrid live in small flats, of less than 75 square meters, so they usually live on the street. Opinion, as it is being done, on uncivilized behavior and transferring it to the whole turns electorally against whoever does it ”.

Fall of Vox and Podemos

Experts believe that Vox and Podemos may be below 5%, despite the advantage that current polls offer to the right over the left. According to Michavila, the photograph is similar to the Madrid elections of 2007 and 2011.

Know the voter

Both criticize the excess of laboratory in these elections, the complete dominance of the electoral experts, the little knowledge that these gurus demonstrate of the population and its problems, as well as the instrumentalization of the vote of others, as pointed out, among other elements, the fact that “the PSOE is interested in seeing Vox go down so that Ayuso cannot govern.”