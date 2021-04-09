THE ELECTORAL BOARD REQUIRES AYUSO NOT TO USE THE PRESIDENCY OF THE COMMUNITY TO CAMPAIGN

The Central Electoral Board has claimed Isabel Diaz Ayuso that “In future institutional events, refrain from using expressions that may represent a campaign of achievements” in the context of the elections to the presidency of the Community of Madrid, which will be held on May 4.

The body that regulates elections partially attends a PSOE resource against a resolution of the Madrid Provincial Electoral Board, which He did not see any problem in the PP leader taking advantage of a press conference after the regional government council, held at the headquarters of the Executive, to review some supposed successes of his management with the elections already called.

Everything happened March 17 and in the Real Casa de Correos de Madrid. At that press conference, Díaz Ayuso defended that “the Community, however, thanks to the measures put in place, has managed to create more than 82,000 jobs, and has continued to be the national economic engine.”

“Demonstrations that would have been legitimate to carry out in a campaign event, but not within the framework of an institutional intervention such as the one examined here, incurring for this reason in the pprohibition established in article 50.2 of the LOREG, insofar as it was an allusion to the achievements achieved ”, he adds.

Consequently, eThe body decides to “urge the President of the Community of Madrid to refrain from using expressions that may represent a campaign of achievements in future institutional events., as it proceeds to issue the appropriate orders for the immediate withdrawal of any support or institutional profile during the electoral period of the aforementioned demonstrations, both in its videographic version and in the press release prepared by the Community of Madrid ”.

Since that day, Díaz Ayuso has clearly separated her agenda, organizing events as president in the morning and as a candidate in the afternoon.

One more complaint from Más Madrid

The last complaint was registered this Thursday by Más Madrid: Díaz Ayuso went on Tuesday to October 12, and then to La Paz, to remember in full campaign that his Government will invest 700 million in reforms of these hospitals.