AYUSO: “WE HAVE MADE IT TO THE MADRILEÑA, AND I hope it is like that in all of Spain”

In an interview this morning on esRadio, with Federico Jiménez Losantos, the newly elected president of the Community of Madrid, commented, “They have been two very difficult years. Everything we have experienced, but what the citizens have gone through is more. Looking for work with hope and joy. From here, everything is worth it. We do not have to let ourselves be carried away by machismo, drunkenness, a Madrid that has generated a lot of expectation, how we have done it, the Madrilenian way. all of Spain.

“The first measures will be to lower taxes, make a government lighter, which now I have the possibility, the technical without politics does not work, I want managers to unite both. In Ciudadanos I found very good people, and if vox wants, i will find them. It is the best way to incur inconsistencies, “he added.

On the majority of the left in the Madrid Assembly, “actually, the party of Errejón It is the same, but they have more heritage and better ways. They have a different halo “, in relation to Más Madrid.” Imagine how all this would have been in the hands of the sanchismo, destroying every institution. That way of ruling is over, and I celebrate yesterday, that Madrid has had enough and gone forward for its freedom“.

“I aspire to govern for all. Madrid is not the city of rich people that has tried to sell us. And the great participation of young people, “Diaz Ayuso highlighted.” We have to recover the culture of effort, values. It was time”.