JOAQUÍN LEGUINA, ISSUED FOR SUPPORTING DÍAZ AYUSO

The former socialist president of the Community of Madrid Joaquín Leguina has stated tonight about him Expulsion file opened by the PSOE for his campaign support for the PP candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso: “If Sánchez kicks me out of the game, I’ll go back to the game when Sánchez leaves“.

Speaking to the program “Dieter’s night” on esRadio, Leguina has denied having asked to vote for Ayuso and has ensured that the fault of the “historical defeat” suffered by the PSOE in the Madrid elections it was Sánchez and “his friends from Moncloa.”

Expulsion file

The Federal Executive of the PSOE has decided this Thursday to open an expulsion file against the former president of the Community of Madrid Joaquin Leguina and the former secretary general of the party in Euskadi Nicolás Redondo Terreros for his support in the Madrid election campaign for Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

“Now Nicolás and I are to blame for the resounding defeat they have suffered. (…) Nobody has called me, I don’t know anything; What I do know is that the fault of this historic defeat is a man named Pedro Sánchez, “he said.

For Leguina, who was the first regional president of Madrid (1983-1995), what they are doing from the socialist executive is “blame someone who does not have it. Gabilondo is not to blame, and neither is Franco“.

“It is the fault of Sánchez and his friends from Moncloa, who have mounted a campaign to cry,” added the former president of Madrid, who added: “If Sánchez kicks me out of the party, I will return to the party when Sánchez leaves.”

Leguina stressed that Díaz Ayuso “has won in all the districts, it is almost impossible,” while “a non-existent, inconsistent party, without too many people, led by Errejón, has outnumbered” the PSOE.

“And now Nicolás Redondo and I are to blame (…) We have not asked for the vote for Díaz Ayuso. Another thing is that I have said, and I have said, that I will not vote for Sánchez,” said Leguina, who wonders: “They will also kick out Felipe González and Alfonso Guerra? “

In Leguina’s opinion, Tuesday’s electoral result “is a very serious warning.” “Madrid is a very urban autonomous community and the urban always announces the change in the whole. It seems to me that this is where things are going.”

“Pedro Sánchez has received a very big defeat for them and shows, in addition, that as he continues to lie down and get into bed with separatists, with pro-ETA or with Podemos, it ends badly. All this ends badly for the PSOE“, he concluded.