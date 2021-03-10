The pandemic destabilizes governments and cracks political coalitions in Spain.

The “vaccinate” that was discovered in Murcia, the autonomous community in which several officials were vaccinated against Covid-19 by skipping the line and never resigned from their senior positions, was the trigger for one of the government partners -Citizens- to break with the Popular Party (PP) that He has governed the region for 26 years.

The shaking of the fracture in Murcia traveled 400 kilometers and reached Madrid, another community governed by a center-right coalition PP-Ciudadanos: immediately and having made the decision alone, the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of the PP, called early elections for May without even discussing it with his vice president, Ignacio Aguado, from Ciudadanos.

“If I do not make this decision, Ciudadanos and the PSOE they would have presented a motion of censure “, Diaz Ayuso said.

“Institutional instability caused this morning by Citizens and the PSOE and other parties of the left in Murcia, and for a long time in other autonomies and even in town councils of the Community itself has led to this situation, “he stressed.

“I can’t allow Madrid to stop now. I cannot allow that everything fought by the Madrilenians in these months collapses. I cannot accept that they raise taxes, that they enter to indoctrinate in schools, that they close shops and hotels or that they destroy the business fabric of Madrid. Or that now they impose on us how to think or how to live. I do not want the damage caused to Spain here too ”, added the regional president regarding the management of the pandemic in the country.

After a year and a half together in the Madrid presidency, Díaz Ayuso he dismissed his vice and the rest of the Citizens councilors on Wednesday.

“Ayuso has decided to resign from her responsibilities as president of the Community of Madrid, unilaterally breaking the coalition government,” said the now former vice president Aguado this Wednesday at noon, when he found out.

Everything can happen

“It is irresponsible. Madrilenians were waiting for vaccines and have found the ballot boxes, “he added.

But the decree of the president for the dissolution of the Madrid Assembly -the regional parliament- did not arrive in time to stop two motions of no confidence presented against it that must be dealt with in the Assembly before its dissolution.

The motions against Díaz Ayuso presented by Más País, the newest party in Congress that was born from a detachment from Pablo Iglesias’ Podemos, and by the PSOE will thus delay the Madrid elections that do not yet have a precise date.

The political tremor began shortly after 9 in the morning on Wednesday when Ciudadanos and the PSOE, which have a parliamentary majority to remove the regional president, Fernando López Miras, of the PP, they filed a motion of censure that nominates the leader of Citizens in Murcia and current spokesperson for the local Executive, Ana Martínez Vidal, as president.

“Murcians do not deserve this ‘vaccinate’. We cannot continue to be accomplices in this lack of control in vaccination, ”said Martínez Vidal.

“We are witnessing an act of treason, unfair, not with me but with a million and a half Murcians, ”said current Murcian president López Miras.

The management of the coronavirus pandemic causes center-right coalitions to falter in Spain. The Popular Party and Ciudadanos govern together two other regions of Spain: Castilla y León and Andalusia. The PSOE presented this Wednesday another motion of censure against the Executive of Castilla y León and against the City of Murcia.

From Madrid, the mayor of PP, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, assured that he, and his deputy mayor, Begoña Villacís, from Ciudadanos, are “a cohesive and strong government that we work together” and denied any possibility of a motion of censure against him.

His deputy mayor Villacís added that “there is no domino effect. A motion of censure responds to a localized and casuistic situation. That is why it has happened in Murcia. If someone wants to see or undertake a domino effect, it will be their sole responsibility ”.

Madrid. Correspondent