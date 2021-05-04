08:41

Mónica García (Más Madrid) is the only candidate who has already voted by mail. However, he will accompany his father at 10.15 am to vote at the Montserrat school, in the Retiro district. Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE), for his part, will go to Joaquín Turina school at around 11:30 am, in the Ciudad Lineal district.

08:33

Pablo Iglesias (United We Can) will be the earliest candidate and will vote around nine in the morning at the La Navata school in the town of Galapagar; half an hour later, Edmundo Bal (Cs) will do it at the Alfredo Kraus cultural center; Isabel Díaz-Ayuso and Rocío Monasterio will do it around 10:00.

08:26

The members of the electoral tables will have FFP2 masks, a face protection screen and gloves, although they will not wear protective bibs.

08:20

Madrilenians vote this Tuesday in polarized regional elections and raised in a national key, where the right hopes to preserve one of its main bastions.

08:18Pandemic electionsThe Health Department of the Community of Madrid has recommended that voters take the vote prepared from home and stay inside the school only for the time necessary to cast their vote.08:13

Good Morning. We started the direct of the regional elections in the Community of Madrid on 4-M. The citizens of the region are called to the polls and must choose between the current regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE), Mónica García (Más Madrid), Edmundo Bal (Cs), Rocío Monasterio (Vox) and Pablo Iglesias (We can).