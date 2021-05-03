The Madrid elections are held tomorrow, May 4, among great health security measures that must be met to prevent a spike in infections in the territory. The use of the mask will be mandatory for all those who come to vote, in addition to maintaining safety distances and / or seeing hydroalcoholic gel dispensers at various points in the establishments.

Everything related to the sanitary process is fundamental, but so are the documents necessary to identify oneself, be it the DNI, passport or driver’s license.

No copies allowed, only original documents

Although the mask will cover half of the face, identification remains completely mandatory to exercise the right to vote. You will have to carry the documentation with you and show it to the members of the polling station before casting the ballot, but Does it matter if they are expired? As established by electoral laws there would be no problem if the documentation is expired as long as it is the original.

In order to identify and exercise the right to vote, it is essential that the original documents and that, above all, have a photograph of the holder to be able to recognize it. As it’s usual, DNI is not the only option to present for voting. The electorate can take with them the passport or even the driver’s license if they are looking for another alternative. The fact is that photocopies of the same will not be accepted, only the original card of the holder.

Voting by mail, the same conditions

In addition, the same rules have been followed in the case of voting by mail in the elections of the Community of Madrid. In fact, Correos, through its official website, makes it very clear: “The presentation of these documents will be accepted even if they are expired, but they must be the originals, in no case photocopies.”