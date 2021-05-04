In Spain they have been hearing for weeks that the regional elections in Madrid on May 4 will be key in the configuration of national policy upon a time not far away.

But why is it that what happens in the small payment, regardless of the geography to which the capital of the country belongs, can be decisive in the board of political forces of the entire nation?

It is the first time that the Community of Madrid has voted alone and not coupled to the national calendar and the shock wave of the result will not leave anyone unscathed.

Madrid is the thermometer of the political destiny of Spain, whose governability may gradually decline, after the devastated result of the PP, more and more to the right.

These elections were the laboratory that made it possible to measure the Pedro Sánchez coalition government’s pandemic management model and the one that the president of Madrid’s autonomy, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, launched in her territory from where he confronted, throughout the campaign, with the president of the government and not with his counterpart in Madrid, the PSOE candidate Angel Gabilondo.

Celebrations in the Popular Party of Madrid. Photo EFE

The intense and present bodily mode in which Sánchez got involved in the electoral campaign, almost without debates and revolt by intimidating envelopes with death threats, leaves it very exposed at the time of putting the chest to the bullets of the adverse result obtained by the PSOE.

The red thread that intertwines the destinies of Madrid and the national government is also felt in the withdrawal of the second Vice Presidency of Spain of Pablo Iglesias to throw himself headlong in the electoral battle for the Community of Madrid with the desire to rescue and improve the presence of his party in the regional Parliament, company in which he failed to the point of renouncing politics.

Madrid is an autonomy, in addition, governed for 26 years by the Popular Party whose president, Pablo Casado, bet that the girl of his political eyes, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, stood out at the polls to achieve, as he did, his re-election.

The PP comes to these elections thirsty for good news that will allow it to take a deep breath to return to dispute the seat of the Moncloa to the PSOE and stand out from the radicalism of Vox, the extreme right with which the PP was stuck in several parliamentary debates against the progressive left.

Legal proceedings for corruption, petty cash to finance campaigns and espionage within the party bleed Casado’s leadership, leader of the opposition and mentor of the candidacy of Díaz Ayuso in Madrid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Madrid president has challenged President Sánchez’s restrictions to combat coronavirus infections and raised its refusal to impose perimeter barriers almost to a national level and closures of bars and restaurants.

It was this gesture of empathy with the people of Madrid that won him their hearts. Díaz Ayuso is not a strategist or a charismatic politician but he knew how to take advantage of the thermal of the tired mood of the people.

His boss wants to read this victory as a prelude to a great pact of the constitutional parties to seize power from Sánchez. It remains to be seen if the message that nested in the souls of Madrid has the same effect at the national level.

PB