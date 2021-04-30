THE AYUSO FORECASTS ON THE PSOE

The Madrid president and PP candidate for reelection. Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has predicted this Friday “a historical fall” of the PSOE in the regional elections of May 4, and could “be surprised by other parties.”

In an interview with Esradio, Ayuso affirmed that the Socialists are trying to “delegitimize” the end of the electoral campaign, warning that “the extreme right is coming and giving the last blows in an attempt to stop the historical fall of the PSOE in Madrid”.

The president has criticized “the infamous treatment” that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has given to Madrid, and therefore asks for “support and backing” after the two years after the pandemic that they are, she has said, “to forget” .

“They tell me that I confront Sánchez, no. Madrid’s problem is Pedro SánchezAyuso snapped, adding that the region’s project “is uncomfortable” for him.

And he has branded the Government as “lazy” who “does not manage and does not throw behind his back any kind of difficult decision”, such as the Indian variant of the coronavirus, but does “manage feelings” to divide the man with the woman, the struggles of classes, divide by neighborhoods, municipalities and communities, and impoverish “.

“It is the only key with which they have been staying in Moncloa but it has fallen,” he has settled.