Genoa – “Probably any other person in the same situation would have resigned much earlier. By resisting these three months, Toti has allowed to the Liguria Region but above all to the Liguria Regional Council to be able to respect all the various timetables on important financing items, especially those related to the PNRR, and to approve the administrative budget acts in the final stage”. This is what the interim president of the Liguria Region Alessandro Piana said on the sidelines of the Rimini Meeting, regarding the resignation as governor of Giovanni Toti, involved in the maxi-investigation for corruption that has shaken local politics.

On the centre-right candidate for the next regional elections, Piana adds: “I imagine that the centre-right, given that it has many prominent personalities at the Liguria regional level, certainly has those professional, legal and political profiles that can intercept the electorate” and “above all that they can allow, once the elections are won, to administer well as has been done in recent years”.

“Overtourism is a pleasant problem but it needs planning”

“It is a pleasant problem to have many tourists on your territory” Even if “it is true that in some territorial realities, perhaps where there are not those infrastructural conditions necessary to be able to sort out those many thousands of tourists who in a few minutes go to a certain place, this can become problematic”. So “it is clear and evident that planning is also needed, especially infrastructural planning”. Thus, at the press point during the Meeting, Piana, replied to those who asked him for a comment on the phenomenon that affects, in addition to various areas of Italy, also Liguria. “I must say – he observes – that past governments and especially the current ones have taken this aspect into great consideration and have taken the Liguria region into great consideration, so much so that 18-19% of the PNRR funds destined for infrastructure investments concern Liguria. If we consider the size and territorial size of the region, especially in terms of inhabitants, 18-19% of the entire amount of national funds destined for our region is a lot, it means – concludes Piana – that this aspect has probably been considered by the governments of recent years”.

“The beach resort operators should coordinate with the institutions”

On the beach concessions front, “the Municipalities will have to relate in greater coordination, as has been the case over the years, with the Liguria Region and consequently in the State-Regions conference or with the relevant ministries, also because the municipalities cannot independently have to make calls for tenders or auctions because it would be unfeasible, but for the municipalities themselves”. Thus in a press point at the Meeting, interim president of the Liguria Region, Alessandro Piana “Our entrepreneurs – he observes – have always managed the beach establishments in an excellent manner, investing and reinvesting and trying to modernise them. There are many typically family businesses that have consolidated over the years – he adds – and on the part of the Liguria Region there has been greater attention in protecting this sector which is fundamental for us, strategically fundamental. Therefore – he points out – I believe that today a continuous dialogue with the Government can allow us to give those greater expectations compared to a psychosis that was initially created when this blessed Bolkestein was approved”, concludes Piana