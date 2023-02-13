The right-wing coalition that governs Italy won the two most populous regions of the country, Lombardy and Lazio, on Monday, according to almost fully scrutinized results. However, the elections were characterized by a high rate of abstention.

The Italian far-right and right-wing government coalition has won regional elections in two important regions on Sunday February 12 and Monday February 13, according to almost fully scrutinized results.

The coalition formed by the Fratelli d’Italia (FDI, extreme right) of the head of government Giorgia Meloni, the anti-immigrant Lega of Matteo Salvini and Forza Italia (FI, right) of Silvio Berlusconi won the two most populous regions of the peninsula, Lombardy , around Milan, the economic center of the country, and Lazio, the region of the capital Rome.

After almost all the ballots were counted, the right-wing candidate in Lombardy, the current governor Attilio Fontana, a member of the League, obtained 55% of the vote, while his left-wing rival obtained 34%.

In Lazio, the right leads Francesco Rocca, former president of the Italian Red Cross, with 53% of the votes, compared to 34% for the left-wing candidate, Alessio D’Amato, outgoing head of Health for the region, who admitted defeat .

“Clear Victory”

“Congratulations to Francesco Rocca, president, and Attilio Fontana, president, for the clear victory in the 2023 regional elections (…) a result that consolidates the unity of the right and reinforces the government’s action,” Giorgia Meloni reacted in Twitter. “Victory”. Thank you Lombardy, thank you Lazio,” Matteo Salvini, deputy prime minister of the Meloni government, tweeted shortly before the vote.

The vote was marked by a very high abstention rate, with only 40% of voters in the two regions.

One of the issues at stake will be the individual results of the ruling coalition parties, which could affect the balance of power between the IDF, the League and FI. The League and FI are losing ground, while the Fratelli d’Italia continue to grow, according to a poll published by the Youtrend institute on February 2: in the event of new national elections, their result would rise to 29.4%, compared to 26% of the legislative elections in September. La Liga is at 8.7% and FI at 7%, according to the same survey.

Giorgia Meloni also benefits from the inability of opposition parties to unite against her. The Democratic Party (PD, left), busy searching for a new leader, is losing ground to the rise of the 5 Star Movement, while the center remains stable.

The Italian regions enjoy considerable autonomy from the central government in many areas, such as health, transport and education.

*With AFP; adapted from its original in French