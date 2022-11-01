The Israelis began to vote this tuesday in their fifth legislative elections in less than four years, whose result keeps the country in suspense. Polling stations opened at seven in the morning across the country and in the disputed city of Jerusalem.

When the vote ends, the polls conducted at the exit of the ballot box will be published, followed by the first official results that may have the country in suspense until Thursday, when the end of the count of very tight elections is expected.

Although the 6.8 million registered voters have some 40 lists to choose from, the decision mainly comes down to two sides: one in favor of a return of the former Conservative prime minister Netanyahu, tried for corruption, or the supporter of maintaining the young and heteroclite coalition led by the centrist Lapid.

At 73 years old, Netanyahu, the longest-serving head of government in the history of Israel, tries to gather a majority of 61 deputies in the 120 Parliament with his ultra-Orthodox allies and the extreme right, which can rise to third force.

Before him, Lapid, 58, prime minister since July, wants to convince voters to stay the course of recent months with his coalition made up of left, center, right and Arab parties.

This ‘coalition of change’ forged by Lapid and Naftali Bennett he ousted Netanyahu from power in June 2021, but a year later he lost his majority in the chamber due to the departure of right-wing deputies, prompting early elections, the fifth since spring 2019.

The polls give the ‘rights bloc’ of Netanyahu 60 seats, one below the majority vs. 56 for Lapid and his allies.

The threshold that allows them to rule

Although the campaign started slowly, it accelerated in the last days with the parties giving everything to convince the undecided and mobilize their bases, especially in the Arab localities.

Yair Lapid, Prime Minister of Israel. Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Without us, the right will form a majority government. To stop them, we need them

In 2020, Israeli Arab parties achieved a result record of 15 seats after a dynamic campaign under a single list. But this time they appear scattered in three candidates: Raam (moderate Islamist), Hadash-Taal (secular) and Balad (nationalist).

In Israel’s proportional system, electoral lists must get at least 3.25% of the votes to access Parliament with a minimum of four seats. Below this threshold, the parties are left without representation.

The division of the Arab parties puts them at risk of not reaching this minimum and favoring the victory of Netanyahu and their allies. “Without us, the right will form a majority government. To stop them, we need them,” said Ahmed Tibi, one of the leaders of the Hadash-Taal list, in the final stretch of the campaign.

The vote takes place in a context of tension in the occupied West Bank, with two recent attacks by Palestinians, including one that killed an Israeli civilian on Saturday in Hebron (south), a city that is the focus of tensions with Israeli settlers in and around it. .

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

we say to the international community that it must demand that the next Israeli prime minister commit to ending the occupation and the conflict

Following a series of anti-Israeli attacks in the spring, the army carried out more than 2,000 operations in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied since 1967. These operations, concentrated especially in Jenin and Nablus (north), were usually accompanied by disturbances and caused more than 120 deaths on the Palestinian side, the worst toll in seven years.

“We know that these elections will not bring a partner for peace, and despite this, we say to the international community that it must demand that the next Israeli prime minister commit to ending the occupation and the conflict,” the Israeli Prime Minister said on Monday. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayyeh.

Joe Biden and Yair Lapid in Israel

This Tuesday, the israeli army closed the access points to West Bank and the Gaza Strip except for humanitarian emergencies.

Netanyahu calls for a “government that is not supported by terrorists”

Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister. Photo: EFE/EPA/YONATAN SINDEL

Opposition leader and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cast his vote with his wife in Jerusalem and called on Israelis to vote for a “government that is not supported by terrorists” as he aspires to regain the post he already held. for 15 years.

The Likud leader was referring to the coalition that the current prime minister, Yair Lapid, managed to form in June last year for a “Government of change” (after twelve consecutive years of Netanyahu in power) that was supported by right-wing parties , center, left and even an Islamist Arab formation, Raam.

Although there are no direct ties between them, Netanyahu tried with these statements to link Raam, a moderate Islamist party born in 1996 in southern Israel, ideologically close to the Muslim Brotherhood movement, with Hamas, the Islamist movement that de facto governs the Strip. from Gaza, considered terrorist by Israel, the US and the EU, and also connected with the Muslim Brotherhood.

“I am a bit worried, but with the help of the people who are listening to us, I hope that we will end the day with a victory. I hope you don’t give up your democratic rights,” Netanyahu said, addressing the 6.78 voters about his chances of winning.

