The party of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, would obtain 30 seats in the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) with 87.5% scrutinized. This result would suppose a fall of six seats with respect to the previous elections, reason why Netanyahu will have to look for a hypothetical government coalition that could include the Islamist Raam party along with conservatives and ultra-Orthodox. Official results could be delayed until Friday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended these elections with the management of vaccination as a banner. However, haunted by the corruption cases that persecute him, Netanyahu would have lost six seats despite the aforementioned management, according to forecasts made with 87.5% of the votes counted.

His party, the right-wing Likud, would take 30 seats in the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) compared to 36 in the previous legislature, which would make it impossible to have a coalition of government together with conservatives, ultra-Orthodox and the foreseeable support of the right-wing Yasmina – of his former ally and now critic Baftali Bennett – given that together they would not achieve the desired absolute majority of 61 seats.

Supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold the first polls of the results of Israel’s parliamentary elections at the Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem on March 23, 2021. © Ammar Awad / Reuters

The political blockade therefore remains in place in Israel after the fourth elections in less than two years. Netanyahu’s hope could go through the Arab Islamist Raam party or United Arab List, which could enter parliament with a speech promoting cooperation with Netanyahu to solve the problems of the Arab minority in the country.

“We are not in anyone’s pocket”

The leader of this conservative Islamist party, Manosur Abbas, 46, defended working with Netanyahu to defend the interests of an Arab minority that currently represents 21% of the country’s inhabitants. This stance forced the Abbas faction to separate itself from the joint list of Arab parties in Israel.

“We are not in anyone’s pocket. We are prepared to engage with both parties (Netanyahu and Lapid),” Abbas told Tel Aviv’s 103 FM radio station. The other party, the opposition to Netanyahu, will be led by Yair Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party, which would have 18 seats, as scrutinized so far.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid tells AFP that his country is interested in resuming peace negotiations with the Palestinians rather than reaching separate agreements with pro-western Gulf countries. Emmanuel DUNAND AFP

On this opposing side, the center left represented by the Labor Party and the Blue and White Party of Benny Gantz, the former military man who had reached an agreement with Netanyahu to divide power in the previous and failed legislature, would also remain as the fourth and fifth parties of Parliament. .

The Israeli Election Committee is expected to finish counting the regular votes on Wednesday afternoon, in an election in which 67.2% of Israelis have voted, the lowest figure since 2013.

The final results, however, would not arrive until Friday, once the 450,000 so-called “double envelope” ballots had been added, corresponding to diplomats, military and those infected with coronavirus or quarantined citizens.

With Reuters, AP and EFE.