The polls will open in Iran on Friday June 18 amid the uncertainty caused by a possible unprecedented abstention from voting, the increase in Covid-19 cases and the little heterogeneity in the candidates who remain in the presidential race. The current president’s replacement, Hasan Rohani, is expected to be a hard-line conservative who looks out for the supreme leader’s interests.

With less than 48 hours until the elections in Iran, two of the seven candidates withdrew from the elections. They are Mohsen Mehralizadeh, one of the few reformers still in the race, and Alireza Zakani, one of the five conservatives.

Mehralizadeh, did not clarify the specific reasons for his withdrawal, but urged citizens to vote for the other reformer on the list, Abdolhossein Hemmati. While Zakani stepped aside as a sign of support for Ebrahim Raisi, the leader of the judicial branch and who is preferred to win the elections.

After these announcements, only five remain of the seven candidates authorized by Iran’s hard-line constitutional watchdog, the Guardian Council, which had reviewed 592 contenders for the race. Decision that has been strongly criticized for favoring only candidates who ensure the interests of the supreme leader.

The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. (local time) and around 59.3 million people are qualified to vote. However, the lack of renewal proposals, the failure to comply with the campaign proposals of the previous candidates and the serious health situation in the country lead many citizens to consider not approaching the voting tables.

Who are the candidates?

Ebrahim Raisi is the current head of the Iranian judicial branch and the favorite to win the elections. In the 2017 elections, he was defeated by the current president. However, he has held several of the most important positions in the country and has earned the trust of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

A year after being defeated by Rohani, the candidate was sanctioned by the United States for alleged human rights abuses, having ordered the “extrajudicial execution of thousands of politicians in 1988”, as the White House warns.

In addition to his broad political career, Raisi occupies an important rank in the Shiite clergy, where despite not being an ayatollah, he is a Hoyatollah, one of the most respected positions by Iranians.

Raisi also led, on the orders of the Supreme Leader, the multi-million dollar religious conglomerate that owns textile factories, mines, oil and gas companies, known as Astan Qods Razavi.

The candidate has won the support of wide sectors of society for his persecution of corruption and many believe that, if he wins the presidential elections, Raisi could be the successor of Khamenei, who served that same position for two terms.

According to Jonathan Piron, a historian specializing in Iran for the Etopia research center in Brussels, for France 24 in French, “it can legitimately be thought that the future Iranian president will be the one who will live the succession of the supreme leader during his term.”



Raisi gives a speech in the framework of the electoral campaign in Tehran. © Majid Asgaripour / Reuters

On the other hand, there is the only “reformist” on the list, Abdolhossein Hemmati. Moderate in ideas, he was director of the Central Bank of Iran since 2018.

Hemmati also held important positions, notably his role as Ambassador to China, Vice President of Broadcasting of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIB) and Governor of the Iran Insurance Center.

Another candidate on the list and faithful to Khamenei, is Jalili Saeed. Doctor in Political Science, he served as a member of the Revolutionary Guard in the war between his country and Iraq.

Seconded by the supreme leader, Jalili was the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, the body in charge of preserving the Islamic Revolution, since 2007 and for five years.

Jalili lost the presidential elections in 2013, the year in which he was appointed a member of the Council of Coexistence, an institution that protects Islamic laws.

In that same institution, but as general secretary, another of the conservatives who aspires to the presidential jousts, Mohsen Rezaee, served.

Razaee was the head of the elite force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, also in the war against the neighboring country. He has a doctorate in economics and it is the third time that he has run as a presidential candidate.

Finally, there is the candidacy of Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-hashem, who has been a member of parliament since 2008.

With ultra-conservative tendencies and a doctor of medicine, one of the candidate’s strongest proposals is on the country’s economic issues. Well, aspires to unfold its economy.

Unprecedented abstention

Disappointed with the candidacies, many Iranians refuse to go to the polls. To the little variety of proposals, the distrust of a large part of the citizenship with the previous presidencies is added.

According to the few surveys available in the country, abstention could exceed the 57% registered in the legislative elections in 2020.

The supreme leader ruled on this possibility and said that “not going to the voting table and breaking the ballot box will not solve the problem. If those problems are going to be solved, it is for all of us to go to the polling stations to vote for someone we believe can solve the problems. ”

In addition, Khamenei warned of an alleged foreign conspiracy to undermine the vote. “The American and British media and the mercenaries working under their banners are killing each other to question the elections and weaken the participation of the people,” he said.

Nuclear policy and relations with the West

The elections come at a crucial time for Iran’s relations with the West. Well, since April negotiations have been taking place between the Islamic country and the international community in Vienna on the nuclear agreement.

Iran says its nuclear policy will not change after Friday’s presidential elections, but Western powers fear that the arrival of a conservative to power will hamper negotiations to restore the nation’s 2015 nuclear deal with China, the US, and France. , England, Russia and Germany.

It is the third time that both parties have met and there is fear that the progress made so far will be lost by depending on the winner of the jousts.

In this regard, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi said in an interview with the Italian newspaper ‘La Repubblica’ of Italy, that “the reactivation of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement will have to wait for the formation of a new Iranian government ”.

However, the spokesman for the Iranian Government, Alí ​​Rabií, assured that “the Vienna talks will not be affected in any way by the elections and will achieve the desired result, in accordance with the framework of the general policies of the system and under the direction of the Leader”.

Thus, there is great expectation about what will happen in Iran, which will be forming the new government in mid-August. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is considering removing some of the sanctions imposed under Donald Trump, who in 2018 had punished Iran for unilaterally violating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement.

It should be noted that this nuclear issue has not gone unnoticed in the different presidential campaigns. Raisi assures that his administration will make an effort “to lift the sanctions.” To which Hemmati responds saying that if the conservative wins there will be “new sanctions with a stronger global consensus.”

The health crisis and its effects on the campaign

Far from the massive campaigns of the past, the Iranian streets have not received the supporters of the various candidates en masse.

Immersed in an increase in Covid-19 cases, Iran has been one of the countries in the region hardest hit by the virus.

The impossibility of mass vaccination, exacerbated by US sanctions and the Supreme Leader’s refusal to import doses from both that country and the British, worsens the health situation.

In fact, a few days ago, the Iranian government announced its own vaccine, as a way to deal with the blockades in the West. Called COVIran Barekat, it was developed by Iranian pharmaceutical company Shifafarmed and hopes to be a solution to speed up the country’s immunization.

Under this scenario, without massive events, with the worsening of the health situation and its effects at the economic and social level, the Iranian elections will take place this Friday.

With Reuters, EFE and AP