Viktor Orbán’s first message after his victory this Sunday for the fourth time in a row, and fifth in his career, was transparent: the European Union can prepare for new attacks from Budapest on Europe’s founding values. They will come with force, moreover, after achieving a new supermajority that surpasses even the previous one and gives legitimacy through votes to the Kremlin’s ally in the EU, which for the first time faced the opposition united in a coalition. In Serbia, outside the community bloc, the also populist Aleksandar Vucic was re-elected as head of state with a comfortable absolute majority. These are the first elections held in a Europe at war. In both, Vladimir Putin’s allies have achieved great success.

“We have had a great victory. So big that it can be seen from the moon, and of course, from Brussels”, proclaimed the ultra-conservative Orbán, 58. In the same message to his followers, he reviewed who he considers his opponents at this time: “We will remember this victory until the end of our lives because we had to fight against a large number of opponents: the local left, the international left, the bureaucrats from Brussels, all the money and institutions of the Soros empire, the main international media and the Ukrainian president as well.”

In the weeks of campaigning before the elections, the two leaders and candidates tried to keep a certain distance from their ally in Moscow, but without attacking him directly. Vucic declared his support for the “territorial integrity of Ukraine and supported the condemnation resolution in the UN, but refused to join the EU sanctionsa club he aspires to join, arguing that Russia did not impose these punishments on the country during the Balkan war in the 1990s.

Orbán went hand in hand with Brussels in all the sanctions approved so far, but he vetoed any punishment for imports of crude oil and gas, on which he depends, and refused to send weapons to Ukraine or allow those of others to pass through his territory. In recent days, however, he has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of having reached an agreement with the opposition to intervene in the elections.

After winning the elections, Orbán ended by expressing which side he is on in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, as Volodímir Zelensky had urged him to do days before in the European Council. In case there was any doubt, the prime minister made it clear that the Ukrainian president has joined the list of his opponents, in which Brussels is among the top.

Budapest’s loyalties have been much closer to Moscow than to kyiv, with whom it had a dispute since 2017 at the expense of language policy that affects the minority of Hungarian origin residing in Ukrainian Transcarpathia. With Moscow, Orbán has strong economic ties, but in addition, Vladimir Putin’s regime is a model for the regime that the ultra-conservative leader has built in Hungary.

In 2014 the prime minister, at the start of his second term consecutively, he opted for “breaking with the dogmas and ideologies adopted by the West” and following the model of “non-liberal systems, not liberal democracies and perhaps not even democracies”, among which he mentioned China, India, Turkey and, of course, Russia. Orbán, who has met with Putin 11 times in the last 12 years in power, according to him thinktank Political Capitalhas been inspired by some elements of the Russian regime based on the ultra defense of the nation, the family and Christianity.

Without reaching the authoritarianism of Moscow, but moving away from democratic standards, according to organizations such as Freedom House, Orbán has been surrounding himself with a group of oligarchs close to power, singled out for corruption, which allow him to control economic sectors. In parallel, he has been surrounding NGOs financed by foreign capital and has singled out people from civil society whom he considers “mercenaries of [el filántropo George] Soros”. Without the need for direct censorship or media closures, it has distorted the market to allow the concentration of favorable media outlets that form a robust pro-government propaganda machine.

His latest challenge has been the LGTBI collective. In the summer of 2021, she passed a law that prohibits talking about gender and homosexuality in schools and places limits on the media, under the pretext of protecting children. Again, she reminds of the norm known as LGBTI anti-propaganda that Russia approved in 2003. This Sunday, Orbán intended to legitimize his law before the infraction procedure opened by Brussels, but the referendum he called together with the elections failed by failing to exceed 50% of valid votes.

