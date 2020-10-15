Guinea’s President Alpha Condé, once a modernizer, is running for a third term on Sunday. West Africa’s election marathon begins with violence.

BERLIN taz | The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court declares that she is “very concerned”. The African election observers jointly warn against “violence and hate speech on an ethnic basis”. President Alpha Condé himself said at a rally: “This election is not just an election, it is like war.”

The closer the elections in Guinea next Sunday, the greater the concerns. Guinea last experienced civil war around twenty years ago, when the conflicts in Liberia and Sierra Leone spread. Today the context is different: the spread of Islamist violence in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger – and a series of polarized elections in West Africa that begins in Guinea, continues in Ivory Coast at the end of October and reaches Ghana, Burkina Faso and Niger by December .

In all of these countries, increasingly unloved presidents are fighting for re-election. How fragile their position is was shown in Mali in August, when the military adopted President Ibrahim Boubara Keïta to the cheers of the population crashed – the head of state of the region, most strongly supported militarily by Europe.

It was an alarm signal for Guinea. Mali’s capital Bamako is only 120 kilometers from the border, and just four weeks before Guinea’s President Alpha Condé had assured his counterpart Keïta of his “total and complete solidarity” and declared: “Mali and Guinea are two lungs in one body, and everything what concerns Mali, also concerns Guinea. “

It had long been clear that with the elections, Guinea was also heading for a political confrontation. By means of a new constitution in March, the 82-year-old Condé secured the right to a third term after having ruled for five years twice. The political opposition turned against the project with mass protests, but one Referendum approved Condé’s plans.

Now the president is running for his third term, and what his opponents call a constitutional coup. violence According to the opposition, 92 people died in the election campaign and in the dispute over the constitutional referendum.

Authoritarian structures

But Guinea’s confrontation is not simply one between state power and the opposition. President Alpha Condé is actually the longest-serving veteran of the Guinean democracy movement, which fought for decades against one of the darkest military regimes in Africa. He spent a lot of time in prison and in exile until he returned in 2010 to clean up his ruined country as an old man.

Since then he sees himself as a lonely caller in the desert, Guinea all alone modernized, and whose opponents are mere grumbling egoists.

But the longer he stayed in office, Condé relied more and more on the authoritarian structures that he inherited – also because otherwise he would probably have been pushed away long ago. The army massacre of demonstrators of the democracy movement on September 28, 2009, which resulted in 158 deaths and heralded the end of military rule, has not yet been dealt with legally.

In the election campaign, the opposition in Condé’s strongholds around the city of Kankan, dominated by his Malinké ethnic group, did not get a foot on the ground. The opposition convoy was blocked by militant youths well in front of Kankan last Sunday before Condé appeared on Tuesday, promised internet for every village and proclaimed: “I don’t want to leave Guinea to thieves and liars. I’m counting on the youth. “

Conversely, his main opponent, Cellou Dalein Diallo, never got over the fact that he did not become president in 2010, although he had beaten Condé with 40 against 21 percent in the first election round. Like Condé, he is now running for the third time, and as a representative of Guinea’s largest ethnic group, the Peul, he sees himself in historical law.

He also accepts the split in the opposition, which is actually boycotting the election. Diallo complains about “a falsified constitution, an incomplete electoral register, a total submission of the electoral commission and the constitutional court” – but he runs anyway.

Because Condé and Diallo don’t even try to convince opponents. You only mobilize your own base. They both urge moderation: In Kankan, Condé condemned the violence against the opposition, and Diallo speaks out against the exploitation of ethnic groups. But do not save with insults. Diallo says that Condé is “neither physically nor mentally” capable of another term in office. The president counters that his opponents would end up “in the rubbish bin of history”.

Peul versus Malinke

It is probably the last battle for both of them, but not for Guinea’s youth. What do the Peul youth do after a Condé election victory? In Mali and Burkina Faso, Peul have become marginalized affiliated with Islamist underground fighters. No recruitment is known from Guinea, but Diallo’s hometown Labé in the central highlands is sometimes mentioned as a transit station for fighters from other countries.

In contrast, the Malinke ethnic group does not only represent the President of Guinea, Condé. It also includes, under the name Dioula, Alassane Ouattara, the president of the Ivory Coast, who is running for a third term two weeks after Condé under equally controversial circumstances. Mali’s ousted President Keïta is also Malinke.

All three are friends. Condé’s second wife Mama Kanny, now his planning minister, was once allegedly a youth lover of Ouattara.

Spicy: Mama Kanny is Peul. There is no separation of ethnic groups in West Africa. On the contrary: The politicians of all ethnicities know each other so well that personal relationships repeatedly decide on politics, across borders. The ballot box is secondary. That is why Guinea will decide on much more than just its own president on Sunday.