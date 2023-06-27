The electoral results of last Sunday in Guatemala surprised locals and strangers. No one foresaw a runoff scenario for Sandra Torres – who has now reached her third consecutive run – with the social democrat Bernardo Arévalo, marginal in all polls. We did not know how to read the persistent signs of the town.

In the most anomalous electoral process in 40 years of democracy, the judicial instances, captured from the high political power, were disqualifying, one after another, the big favorites. First it was the left-wing indigenous leader, Thelma Cabrera. Later, Roberto Arzú, rightist, scion of a family of ancestry. And finally, Carlos Pineda, an emerging populist farmer.

The only thing that these dissimilar characters had in common was the discourse against the corrupt elites -political, bureaucratic and business-, an informal alliance known as the “Corrupt Pact”. President Alejandro Giammattei and his cohort breathed easy, because “with the dog dead, the rage is over.”

On the eve, Sandra Torres (of social democratic origin through her ex-husband Álvaro Colom, deceased former president), Edmond Mulet (institutional republican) and Zury Ríos (ultra-conservative, daughter of the dictator Efraín Ríos Montt), the undisputed favorites, confident that the second platoon of candidates remained far away, they concentrated on ruthlessly attacking each other. They sent public messages of loyalty to their patrons, and not to the electorate.

Meanwhile, President Giammattei and his main political operator, Miguel Martínez, leaders of the “Corrupt Pact”, advanced their own game. With multimillion-dollar financing from the looting of the public treasury, they recruited 200 of the 340 municipal mayors to mobilize the vote in favor of their moribund presidential candidate and dozens of caciques aspiring to deputies.

The calculations failed. In the survey of Free Press, the most reliable, published 48 hours before the elections, Torres led the intention to vote with 21.3% and Arévalo, seven seats below, did not even reach 3%. But in the early hours of Monday the 26th, the official count closed with 17.8% for Torres, followed by Arévalo with 11.8%. How do you explain such a radical difference?

There is no single or certain answer. Through the sociological studies that a close Spanish friend, Adolfo phyto Jiménez, carried out in Guatemala in the 1990s, we reflected on the informal decision-making methods of the people. “This is how the ball runs”, he called them phyto. Implicit and explicit agreements continue to be adopted in grocery stores, improvised soccer fields and during trips on uncomfortable public transport, but now they are rapidly spreading through social networks.

This is how the massive demonstrations against corruption were called for themselves in 2015. Two weeks before that popular outbreak, exemplary peaceful and orderly that overthrew the Government, civil society groups had called protests in front of the Court Tower for tolerance of the judges corrupt politicians. Only twenty people attended.

The flame of the protest against corruption went down, but it remained alive until in November 2020 when Giammattei brutally repressed it. Immediately afterwards, the prosecutor Consuelo Porras unleashed an implacable criminal manhunt against student and community leaders, human rights activists, justice operators and independent journalists, which continues to this day.

On Sunday the 25th we saw that this flame never went out. Eight years later, civic protest unexpectedly went from the streets to the polls. A whole democratic conspiracy: rural assistance fell (target of clientelism), urban assistance increased; the first voter (17%) was the null vote of non-conformity; Most of the young people -protagonists of the 2015 conferences- voted for Arévalo, while their parents and grandparents reminded them that Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951), the father of this 64-year-old candidate born in Montevideo, had been the best president of history: the great reformer and educator of the people.

For the ballot on August 20, the “Pact for the Corrupt” will regroup around Torres -until now vilified as a crook, ex-guerrilla and kidnapper of oligarchs- and will launch its ferocious attack against Arévalo, who has a high chance of coming out unscathed. If he takes office in January 2024, he is in for a monumental battle in the face of an adverse Congress. Recovering the rule of law and rebuilding essential public service institutions will be a task perhaps more arduous than the one his father accomplished.

Edgar Gutierrez He is a political analyst and former foreign minister of Guatemala.